IPL 2022: Revisiting Virat Kohli’s performances in IPL finals

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 207 matches, he has amassed 6283 runs at an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 129.94. The 33-year-old has hit five hundreds and 42 fifties in the T20 league.

Kohli is the only batter in the IPL to have breached the 6000-run mark so far. Shikhar Dhawan, with 5784 runs from 192 matches, is second on the all-time leading run-getters list in the tournament.

Kohli was retained by RCB ahead of the mega auction in Bengaluru for a price of ₹15 crore. The star batter, however, will no longer captain the franchise, having quit the post following the IPL 2021 edition.

Virat Kohli in IPL finals

Kohli has represented the Bangalore franchise in all the IPL seasons held till date. Although RCB are yet to win the competition, they have reached the final three times. The 33-year-old has featured in all of Bangalore’s IPL finals and we revisit his performances in the big encounters.

#1 2009 vs Deccan Chargers

Virat Kohli has represented RCB in all editions. Pic: BCCI

Kohli was relatively raw as a cricketer when RCB made their first final during the 2009 edition. He made his India debut after leading the U-19 team to World Cup glory in 2008. Bangalore were set 144 to win the final against the Deccan Chargers in Johannesburg (the tournament was played in South Africa due to elections in India).

Kohli came in to bat at No.6 after Rahul Dravid was dismissed for 9 by Harmeet Singh, leaving RCB tottering at 79 for 4 in the 12th over. The young batter was stumped for 7 off Andrew Symonds’ bowling. The part-timer bowled one down the leg, but Kohli lost his balance and was out of the crease when Adam Gilchrist took the bails off.

Kohli’s dismissal, which was preceded by that of Ross Taylor (27) a ball earlier, left RCB in deeper trouble at 99 for 6. Eventually, they were restricted to 137 for 9, losing the final by six runs. On a personal front, Kohli had an underwhelming IPL, scoring 246 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 112.32 and an average of 22.36.

#2 2011 vs Chennai Super Kings

Kohli was RCB captain until last season. Pic: BCCI

Kohli featured in the IPL final for the second time when RCB took on CSK in the summit clash of the 2011 edition in Chennai. Bangalore were chasing a massive 206 for victory after Murali Vijay’s 95 took Chennai to an imposing total. After Chris Gayle perished for a duck, RCB needed a big one from Kohli to have any hopes of chasing down the target.

The batter looked in decent touch out in the middle. However, he failed to convert his start. He contributed 35 off 32, but was trapped lbw by Suresh Raina, courtesy of a sharp off-break. Kohli was tied down by the CSK bowlers and managed only one four and one six during his innings, which came at a strike rate of 109.37.

Kohli’s dismissal in the IPL 2011 final left RCB tottering at 69 for 5. They eventually finished on 147 for 8, losing their second final in the T20 league, this time by 58 runs. Kohli, the future RCB captain, finished the season with an impressive tally of 557 from 16 matches at an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of 121.08.

#3 2016 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kohli will be playing under Faf du Plessis this season. Pic: BCCI

Kohli was the skipper when RCB made it to their third IPL final, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru in 2016. This time, RCB were set a mammoth 209 to lift their maiden title. The captain had been in terrific form right through the edition and there were high hopes from Kohli in the chase.

The skipper did not disappoint. Opening the innings, he smashed 54 off 35 balls. Kohli and Chris Gayle (76 off 38) featured in a blistering 114-run first-wicket stand in under 11 overs. At that point, RCB were in with a genuine chance of winning their first IPL title. Even after Gayle was dismissed, Bangalore knew that they could chase down the total as long as their captain was at the crease.

Having just crossed his half-century, Kohli dragged a short ball from Barinder Sran back onto the stumps. His dismissal completely changed the momentum of the IPL 2016 final as RCB slumped from 140 for 2 to 180 for 6 rather swiftly. The chasing side finished on 200 for 7 as SRH claimed victory by 8 runs.

Despite a record-breaking season during which he hammered 973 runs with four hundreds at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03, Kohli still could not lay his hand on the coveted trophy.

