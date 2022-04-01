“Kagiso Rabada will walk into the team straightaway” - Wasim Jaffer feels South African pacer will strengthen PBKS’ 'weak' bowling

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer reckons that Kagiso Rabada’s availability against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will give a massive boost to Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) bowling for their second IPL 2022 match.

Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets in their opening IPL encounter of the season. However, in Rabada’s absence, their bowling struggled as they conceded 205 runs.

PBKS will next face KKR on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Previewing the clash, Jaffer opined that Rabada will definitely be part of the Punjab’s playing XI. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

“There is no doubt about it (Rabada will play). Punjab’s bowling looked weak in the last game. Kagiso Rabada will walk into the team straightaway, being a bowler of such high stature. I think he might take the place of Sandeep Sharma. Rabada’s presence would definitely strengthen the Punjab team.”

Asked whether the South African pacer could replace either Raj Angad Bawa or Harpreet Brar instead of Sandeep Sharma, Jaffer replied:

“Raj Angad Bawa did not bowl in the last game, but I feel he can be utilized and can send down a couple of overs. He has the potential to bowl fast as we saw when he clicked 140 during the U19 World Cup. He bats well too. Harpreet Brar is a good spin option and PBKS need one. He bats well and can make a valuable contribution at 8-9. I feel Sandeep Sharma will be a straight swap.”

Sharma went for 37 runs in his four overs in the last match, while Brar conceded 38 runs in his three. Neither bowler could pick up a wicket against RCB.

“After Rabada, when Bairstow joins the team, Punjab will look complete” - Wasim Jaffer

When asked if Punjab currently look like a complete team with Rabada in the mix, Jaffer replied that Jonny Bairstow’s presence in the playing XI will make them even stronger. The England wicketkeeper-batter arrived to join the franchise on Thursday. Jaffer said while analyzing the Punjab squad:

“After Rabada, when Bairstow also joins the team, Punjab will look like a complete side. With Rabada’s return, their death overs and middle overs woes will be reduced to a significant extent. The South African bowler is renowned for his skills in these phases of the game. With Rabada returning, PBKS have the upper hand in the game against KKR, if we look at both their batting and bowling.”

Rabada was earlier with the Delhi Capitals (DC). The 26-year-old speedster has an impressive IPL record, having claimed 76 wickets in 50 matches at an average of 20.53.

