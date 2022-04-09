IPL 2022, KKR vs DC: 3 player battles to watch out for

Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in IPL 2022's first game of the double-header on Sunday (April 10).

Delhi have lost their last two games while Kolkata and Pat Cummins come into this fixture following a stunning five-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians.

This will be a contest between Kolkata's bowlers and Delhi's powerhouse batting unit and on that note, we take a look at the three key player battles to watch out for.

#1 KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer vs Kuldeep Yadav

Shreyas Iyer's batting slump will be a bit of a bother for the Knights. The skipper has managed to get into the 20s, but has been guilty of throwing away his wicket soon after.

Up against him will be Kuldeep Yadav, who has an economy rate that hovers around eight and has six wickets to show for. Their previous encounters show that Iyer has dominated the leg-spinner, scoring 32 runs but not being dismissed.

Their mid-overs clash might just seal the game for either side.

#2 Umesh Yadav vs David Warner

A reinvented Umesh Yadav has troubled every batter he has bowled to so far in IPL 2022 and KKR will hope that their pacer continues in the same vein. He's bagged nine wickets to become the leading wicket-taker this season.

Warner didn't make a splash in his first game back for Delhi, scoring just four runs. If the southpaw can get cracking against Yadav, who has been electric, expect a disrupted rhythm that might change the outcome of the game.

#3 Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy

How do you stop a six juggernaut like Rishabh Pant if he starts walloping? Conversely, how do you pick a spinner like Varun Chakravarthy if he lands the ball in the areas he wants to?

Pant has played a couple of pivotal knocks so far in IPL 2022 and KKR will look to Chakravarthy, who has just three wickets to show so far this season. Will it be spin winning over some slog sweeps? Only time will tell.

What are the player battles you're keen to watch?

