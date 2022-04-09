×
IPL 2022, KKR vs DC: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

Can the Delhi Capitals return to winning ways tomorrow in IPL 2022? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
Modified Apr 09, 2022 03:30 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their fourth match of IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow at the Brabourne Stadium. Fans will witness a battle between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant for the first time in IPL history tomorrow afternoon.

DC are on a two-match losing streak in IPL 2022 at the moment, having suffered defeats against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in their last two matches. Meanwhile, KKR are on a two-match winning streak. Shreyas Iyer and Co. beat Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in their last two games.

The wicket at the Brabourne Stadium has assisted the batters. Ahead of the match between KKR and DC, here are some important stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by this ground.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022.

Lowest team score: 115 - Deccan Chargers vs. Mumbai Indians, 2010.

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022.

Average first innings score: 189

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the previous game at this venue, Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets. PBKS scored 189/9 in their 20 overs. GT won the match on the last ball, courtesy of Rahul Tewatia's six. Shubman Gill won the Man of the Match award for his 96-run knock. Liam Livingstone top-scored for the Kings with a 27-ball 64.

Batters from the two franchises smashed 13 sixes in 40 overs of that contest. A total of 13 wickets fell, with spinners bagging four of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
