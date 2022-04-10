×
Create
Notifications

IPL 2022: KKR vs DC telecast channel list and live streaming details

Pat Cummins will be the player to watch out for in the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Pat Cummins will be the player to watch out for in the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 10, 2022 08:00 AM IST
Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play their fifth match of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals (DC) today at the Brabourne Stadium. KKR have performed exceptionally well in the new season so far. They have registered three wins in their first four matches.

The Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, got off to a winning start this season but suffered defeats in their next two outings. DC will be keen to get back to winning ways today in Mumbai.

Big names like David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Shreyas Iyer, Varun CV and Sunil Narine will be in action during the battle between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. On that note, here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this game.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

📸 | 𝙑𝙞𝙗𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙞 𝙑𝙞𝙗𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙞, @PrithviShaw powerplay main 𝙃𝙮𝙥𝙚 hai 🤩Looking forward to more fireworks tomorrow 💥#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals https://t.co/rHhSpKcppM

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (Hindi), Star Sports Tamil, Vijay Super (Tamil), Star Sports Telugu, Maa Movies (Telugu), Star Sports Kannada, Star Suvarna (Kannada), Star Sports Bangla, Jalsha Movies (Bengali), Star Pravah (Marathi), Asianet Plus (Malyalam) Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Touch of 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗦 ❤️#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals @YashDhull2002 https://t.co/5pRzMztx57

Here's how fans living in Australia, UK, USA, UAE and Canada can watch this IPL 2022 battle live:

USA & Canada: Willow TV

England: Sky Sports

Australia: FOX Sports

UAE: beIN Sports

Today IPL match time

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The start time for Australia is 9:00 PM, while for Canada it is 6:30 AM.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to the Gulf Standard Time, the KKR vs DC match will begin at 2:00 PM, while in the UK, the first ball will be bowled at 10:00 AM.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी