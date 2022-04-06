IPL 2022: KKR vs MI telecast channel list and live streaming details

After a comfortable victory against the Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to continue their winning momentum in IPL 2022 when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight.

KKR have won two out of three matches so far this season. MI, on the other hand, have not yet opened their account in the IPL 2022 points table. They lost their first two games against the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Star players like Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard will be in action during tonight's IPL game. On that note, we will look at all the telecast and live streaming details for this fixture.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the battle between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for fans living in the USA, Canada, UK, UAE and Australia:

USA & Canada: Willow TV

England: Sky Sports

Australia: FOX Sports

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The start time for UAE is 6:00 PM, while fans living in Canada can watch the game live from 10:30 AM.

In the UK, the first ball of the KKR vs MI match will be bowled at 2:00 PM, whereas fans in Australia will have to stay up late as the match will begin at 1:00 AM Down Under.

