IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS telecast channel list and live streaming details

After losing their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their third match of IPL 2022.

KKR started their campaign with a comfortable win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but suffered a defeat against RCB in a close encounter.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have played only one match in IPL 2022. They chased a 206-run target against the Royal Challengers Bangalore to get off to a winning start in IPL 2022.

Big names like Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane will be in action during the battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings tonight.

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this fixture.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the telecast and live streaming details for IPL fans living in the USA, UK, Canada, UAE and Australia:

USA & Canada: Willow TV/

England: Sky Sports/

Australia: FOX Sports/

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The start time for the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is 7:30 PM IST. Fans living in Australia can watch the game from 1:00 AM onwards, while the start time in the UK is 2:00 PM.

The first ball of the match will be bowled at 10:30 AM in Canada. As per Gulf Standard, the match will begin at 6:00 PM.

