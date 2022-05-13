IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in the 61st match of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium on Saturday, May 14. Both franchises are alive in the race to the playoffs, and a win in the upcoming match will increase their chances of a top-four finish.

SRH have lost their momentum after registering five wins on the trot. The Orange Army are currently on a four-match losing streak and could be eliminated from the tournament if they fail to win their remaining matches.

Meanwhile, KKR have momentum on their side after crushing five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their previous outing.

Before the match between SRH and KKR gets underway, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous matches played at the MCA Stadium.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 50

Matches won by teams batting first: 27

Matches won by teams batting second: 23

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 162

MCA Stadium Last Match

In the previous game at the MCA Stadium, Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 62 runs. GT won the toss and opted to bat first. A fine half-century from Shubman Gill powered GT to 144/4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a modest 145-run target, LSG lost wickets at regular intervals. Rashid Khan's four-wicket haul helped GT bowl their rivals out for just 82 runs and book a spot in the playoffs.

Only four sixes were hit in the match between GT and LSG. A total of 14 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners accounting for six of them.

