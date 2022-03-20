"New colours, same commitment" - LSG captain KL Rahul sweats it out in the nets ahead of IPL 2022 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are toiling hard in their pre-season camp for the highly-anticipated 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The team's skipper KL Rahul was also recently seen hitting the nets ahead of this year's cash-rich league.

Rahul took to social media earlier today (March 20) to post pictures from his practice session. The Lucknow-based franchise also shared a video in which Rahul could be seen playing a delightful square cut.

LSG posted on Instagram:

"New colours, same commitment 🎯."

The 29-year-old parted ways with the Punjab Kings prior to last month's IPL 2022 auction. The Super Giants roped in the star batter for a whopping ₹17 crore ahead of the mega auction.

Rahul has emerged as one of the top performers in the T20 competition. He has 3273 runs to his name from 94 matches at a fantastic average of 47.43. It is worth noting that with 626 runs from 13 games, he finished as the third-highest run-getter in the previous season.

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2022 campaign to begin on March 28

Lucknow will compete in Group A in the league stages of IPL 2022 along with Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. They will battle it out against Gujarat Titans in their opening clash of the season on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The competition is set to kick off on March 26 with a blockbuster contest featuring last season's finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai..

LSG squad for IPL 2022: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood (ruled out), Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers.

Edited by Diptanil Roy