IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: 3 player battles to watch out for

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tussle it out in what promises to be one cracker of an IPL 2022 game. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (April 19).

Both teams will come into the contest with good momentum on the back of wins and will look to extend that streak. While Lucknow has been explosive on all fronts, Bangalore will be hoping for some runs from their skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

The duo has blown hot and cold, but for players of their caliber, all it takes is one good knock — something Super Giants skipper KL Rahul will be aware of.

On that note, we take a look at the player battles to watch out for when both sides clash for the first time in IPL 2022.

#1 KL Rahul vs Glenn Maxwell

It wasn't a surprise to see Glenn Maxwell roll his arm over in the powerplay. RCB might continue with the same approach when KL Rahul walks out to take guard.

Stats show that he was dismissed by Maxwell twice in all of their encounters, but with the kind of form he's in, Rahul just might turn the tables should he get going.

Fresh off a century against the Mumbai Indians (MI), the LSG skipper will be keen to negate the spin threat and later unleash those booming hits.

#2 RCB skipper Faf du Plessis vs Avesh Khan

It's no secret that RCB captain Faf du Plessis loves the pace that comes on to the bat. With Avesh Khan clocking some incredible numbers, the former Proteas batter will look to use it to his advantage.

Faf du Plessis hasn't been in the best of form since the season opener against Punjab that saw him slam a 57-ball-88. Avesh, on the other hand, has been amongst the wickets picking up 11 wickets from six matches.

#3 Dinesh Karthik vs Ravi Bishnoi

Dinesh Karthik has been RCB's trump card and bonafide matchwinner in IPL 2022 and the veteran batter will be keen to continue the purple patch that he's struck. However, his weakness against leg-spin will be something Lucknow will look to exploit.

This would mean holding back Ravi Bishnoi with an over or two when and if Karthik comes out to bat. He has been dismissed seven times in 14 T20 innings by leggies and although Bishnoi hasn't dismissed him yet, the contest will surely be on.

