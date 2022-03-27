IPL 2022, MI vs DC: 3 observations from Delhi's first win in the tournament

The clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) headlined IPL 2022's first super Sunday (March 27) with the latter winning the contest by four wickets in what was an absolute humdinger of a game.

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai saw runs in abundance compared to the low-scoring affair in the season opener between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday.

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma were among the runs while Delhi struggled after getting off to a good start with Tim Seifert (21) and Prithvi Shaw (38). Their middle order crumbled, but Lalit Yadav (48*) and Axar Patel's (38*) saw the side provide some fireworks in the end.

Mumbai last won their opening game of any IPL season in 2012. MI's losing streak in opening games continued with this loss. We take a look at three takeaways from the second match of IPL 2022.

#1 Ishan Kishan promises for MI with belligerent knock

If there were questions about the whopping ₹15.25 crore price tag and the burden of expectations that came with Ishan Kishan heading into IPL 2022, the young gloveman quashed it all with a sensible and flamboyant 81* off 48 balls.

Put into bat, MI were off to a breezy start with skipper Rohit Sharma (41) clattering some hits and setting up a 67-run stand against Kishan.

Tilak Verma (22) offered some support but the middle order stutter meant the southpaw had to stay till the end. He did, slamming 11 fours and two sixes in the process.

If Kishan and Mumbai were looking to get off the mark perfectly, then safe to say, they did.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav makes a statement in IPL 2022

Kuldeep Yadav applied the brakes on Mumbai's fluent scoring with a miserly spell, picking up three wickets in the process. His figures read 4-0-18-3 as he prized out Rohit Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh and Kieron Pollard in his first game of IPL 2022.

This comes not just as good news for the Delhi Capitals, but for the leggie himself who's been in and out of the national setup. It was an otherwise off day for the pacers as they bore the brunt of Sharma and Kishan.

#3 Back to the drawing board for Delhi batters

Barring Shaw and Tim Seifert, who made some valuable runs for the side, and some late fightback from Shardul Thakur, Delhi's batters will need to go back to the drawing board to ensure they don't have an encore of collapse for the remainder of IPL 2022.

However, they will be buoyed by what their lower order did. Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel took advantage of Jasprit Bumrah's off-day and ensured the side managed to claw back from a position that almost saw them end up on the losing side.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar