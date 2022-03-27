IPL 2022, MI vs DC: 3 player battles to watch out for

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) headline the first clash of the super Sunday of IPL 2022. Both sides head into the tournament without some key players for a short while.

Mumbai will be without the services of Suryakumar Yadav, while Delhi will have their searing pacer Anrich Nortje on the injured list. Barring the big names, both sides are filled with bonafide matchwinners, who on their day can change the tide of the game.

Ahead of the marquee IPL 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, here's a look at the player battles to watch out for.

#1 MI's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah vs Rishabh Pant

Jasprit Bumrah has had the better of DC skipper Rishabh Pant in all of their IPL encounters. The former has dismissed Pant the most number of times in T20 cricket - six in 12 innings.

Pant comes off a run-filled IPL 2021. He scored 419 runs from 16 matches at an average of 34.92 and a strike rate of 128.53. Bumrah had an equally successful run, grabbing 21 wickets with the ball.

#2 Ishan Kishan vs Shardul Thakur in IPL 2022

One of the more exciting Indian batters in recent times against a player who's had a steady rise to the top as a bowling allrounder, the Ishan Kishan vs Shardul Thakur contest makes for an intriguing one.

Kishan was the the most-expensive player during the IPL 2022 Auction and surely the ₹15.25 crore price tag will be on the mind of the youngster, while Thakur, now representing a new franchise, will be eager to make a mark.

#3 Kieron Pollard vs Chetan Sakariya

Will it be Chetan Sakariya's nippy slider or will there be another Kieron Pollard blitzkrieg in the offing? It will be a lopsided IPL 2022 contest if the big-hitting Windies star gets going.

Sakariya was one of the young names impressing in the IPL circuit, picking up 14 wickets in his maiden outing last season. Up against the five-time champions, Sakariya will look to get off to a good start and what better than dismissing a big name?

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava