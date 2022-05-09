IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: 3 player battles to watch out for

As per the , Match 56 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The encounter will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday (May 9).

While both teams are at the bottom of the table, Mumbai have momentum on their side. The Rohit Sharma-led unit have won their previous two encounters. KKR, on the other hand, have tasted just a single win in their last seven matches.

As far as history is concerned, the rivalry between the two sides has rather been one-sided, with Mumbai winning 22 and KKR only eight. Having said that, the last time these two teams met, a certain Pat Cummins blew Mumbai away with his once-in-a-lifetime innings of 56 off 15.

Both sides have quality players who, on their day, can change the outcome of the game. On that note, let's take a look at the key player battles.

#3. Suryakumar Yadav vs Tim Southee

With 303 runs in eight matches, Suryakumar Yadav is Mumbai's second-highest run-getter this season. The right-hander hasn't just added much-needed solidity to the middle-order, but has also kept the runs flowing in that particular phase.

After missing out on the previous game, the local lad will be looking to do his best against his former team, KKR. However, one bowler who can give Suryakumar tough competition is the experienced pacer Tim Southee.

The Kiwi veteran has been phenomenal for the Knights this season, with 11 scalps in just six games. His performances have gone under the radar. With his subtle variations, Southee also hasn't leaked many runs so far.

In just 14 balls, Southee has outdone Suryakumar Yadav twice and has given away just 16 runs in the process.

In a firebrand encounter, Andre Russell, one of the best finishers in the IPL, will go head-to-head against Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best death bowlers in T20s.

While Bumrah hasn't been among the wickets this season, Russell has had one of his better seasons in recent years. The Caribbean all-rounder has clobbered 272 runs at a strike rate of 183.4 in IPL 2022.

However, as numbers suggest, Bumrah has had the edge over Russell in the death over battles between the two. The Indian speedster has dismissed Russell thrice in 49 balls.

#1. Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine

After a string of low scores in the tournament, MI skipper Rohit Sharma looked at his best in the last game against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He hit five boundaries and a couple of sixes in his 28-ball stay and scored 43 runs.

Moreover, given his exceptional numbers against KKR, there's a high chance that Rohit might score big tonight. To ensure that shouldn't be the case, Shreyas Iyer will hope his trump card, Sunil Narine, gets the better of the Indian captain.

In 23 outings, Narine has dismissed Rohit nine times, conceding runs at a rate of just 107.64. Unleashing Narine in the powerplay might not be a bad idea considering his impeccable numbers against the MI opener.

Sharma is yet to notch up a fifty in the 2022 edition, and this might be the game where he hits his straps.

