IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

The 56th match of IPL 2022 will happen tonight at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where the Mumbai Indians (MI) will battle the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

MI have returned to form in the tournament, registering two wins on the trot. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories tonight.

KKR, on the other hand, have struggled to capitalize on their good start. They won three of their first four matches, but since then have managed only one win in seven games. A defeat tonight would end KKR's chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

With the DY Patil Stadium set to host a crucial match in IPL 2022 tonight, here's a look at some important stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by this venue.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 23

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 15

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 216/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score: 82 - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 157

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the previous game at this venue, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 91 runs.

A splendid half-century from Devon Conway helped CSK finish with a 208-run total on the board. In reply, DC lost all their wickets for just 117 runs.

15 sixes were smacked across the two innings of the IPL 2022 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. 16 wickets fell in the contest, with four of them going into the accounts of spinners.

