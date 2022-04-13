IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan's top 3 innings against Mumbai Indians 

Shikhar Dhawan was the first name to be called out at the 2022 IPL Mega Auction. He was a part of the marquee list and the Punjab Kings moved quickly to snap him up for ₹8.25 crore.

Dhawan is a veteran in the league, having played for multiple franchises in the IPL. He is the second-highest run scorer in the Indian Premier League with 5,911 runs to his name in 195 innings. Dhawan averages 34.77 with a strike rate of 126.7. He has hit 33 half-centuries and has two IPL tons to his name.

Dhawan is yet to find his full gear for PBKS this season. However, he is a proven customer who is more likely to succeed than not.

According to the , PBKS will take on Mumbai Indians in their next match on April 13. In 26 matches against MI, Dhawan has scored 801 runs at an average of 38. He is the second-highest run-getter against the five-time champions.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best knocks of Dhawan against MI.

#3. 62* off 46 - IPL 2017 in Hyderabad

Dhawan delivered a match-winning knock for SunRisers Hyderabad against MI - the same day the Indian team was announced for the 2017 Champions Trophy.

The Delhi-born remained unbeaten and saw his side get over the line in a must-win encounter against MI.

After winning the toss, Mumbai were rocked early by SRH as they were reduced to 36-3 inside the powerplay. However, skipper Rohit Sharma (67 off 45) stood firm at one end and propelled his side's total to 138/7 after 20 overs.

In reply, the hosts faced an early setback as they lost their skipper David Warner in only the second over. SRH had just seven runs on the board when the first wicket fell. All worries were put to rest when Moises Henriques (44 off 35) stuck on with Shikhar Dhawan to form a 91-run second wicket partnership.

Dhawan kept his wicket intact at one end and displayed a wide range of shots against the MI bowlers. He smashed four boundaries and a couple of sixes in his innings of 62* off 46 and never let MI into the game.

Dhawan ensured that he led the march out with two crucial points for SRH. The win acts as a major leg up for the Orange Army in their quest for a spot in the IPL 2017 play-offs.

#2. 73* off 55 - IPL 2013 in Hyderabad

Shikhar Dhawan was at his elegant best along with the SRH bowlers yet again coming to the fore in a comfortable seven-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2013 game in Hyderabad.

After batting first on a sluggish surface, the MI batters never came to the party and found runs difficult to come by. Ishant Sharma (2/15) bowled an exceptional spell to help his side restrict MI to just 129-4 in their 20 overs.

Dhawan continued his great run of form and led the chase brilliantly. The former MI batter anchored the innings well, despite a couple of early wickets. He attacked the MI bowlers with nine boundaries and a solitary six. Some of the shots through the offside from Dhawan were pure joy, as the packed home crowd were treated to some glorious batting from the left-hander.

He remained unbeaten with a score of 73 off 55 balls and cruised Hyderabad to a convincing victory with two overs remaining.

#1. 82* off 57 - IPL 2016 in Visakhapatnam

Dhawan's highest individual score against Mumbai came in a title-winning campaign with SRH in 2016. That year, he formulated a solid opening partnership with captain Warner. The duo gave their team imposing starts on several occasions and they did the same against MI in Match 37 of the IPL 2016.

After being put to bat first, the two left-handers consolidated a partnership of 85 runs inside ten overs. Although Warner made 48 off 33 deliveries, it was Dhawan who stole the show with his unbeaten 82 off 57. He took MI pacers to the cleaners and clobbered as many as ten boundaries and one maximum. Batting right through the innings, Dhawan even unsettled Jasprit Bumrah and smashed him for three consecutive boundaries.

Dhawan's sensational innings, coupled with a late blitz by Yuvraj Singh (39 off 23), SRH posted a total a par total of 177-3.

In reply, the then-defending champions put up a horror show and were completely outplayed by the SRH bowlers. MI lost five wickets inside the powerplay before getting bundled out for just 92 in 16.3 overs.

The Sunrisers won the match emphatically by 85 runs, with Dhawan finishing the 2016 IPL season with 501 runs in 17 matches at an average of 38.53.

