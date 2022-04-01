IPL 2022, MI vs RR: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

After trouncing the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match, the Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with five-time champions Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium tomorrow.

RR have the momentum on their side, having registered a big win in their season opener. MI, on the other hand, lost their first match of IPL 2022 to the Delhi Capitals. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will try to open their account on the points table with a win tomorrow.

Before the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians begins, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by the DY Patil Stadium.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 205/2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 202

Average 1st innings score: 150

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the previous IPL fixture at this venue, the Royal Challengers Bangalore edged the Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring thriller. After receiving an invitation to bat first, KKR lost all their wickets for 128 runs. But an impressive performance from the bowlers ensured that RCB did not register a comfortable win.

The game went down to the final over where Dinesh Karthik smashed a four and a six off Andre Russell's bowling to win the match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A total of 17 wickets fell in that match, with spinners taking six of them. RCB leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga won the Man of the Match award for his four-wicket haul. The batters managed to smash 12 sixes in the low-scoring encounter.

