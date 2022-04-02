IPL 2022: MI vs RR telecast channel list and live streaming details

After losing their IPL 2022 season opener against the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians will lock horns against the Rajasthan Royals today (Saturday, April 2). Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will play host to this big game.

Rajasthan Royals will be riding high on confidence, having defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by a big margin in their previous match. The Royals will aim to continue in the same vein when they lock horns with the Mumbai Indians.

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Ravichandran Ashwin will be in action during this fixture at the DY Patil Stadium. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the game.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the battle between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here's how fans living in USA, Canada, UK, UAE and Australia can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match:

USA & Canada: Willow TV/

England: Sky Sports/

Australia: FOX Sports/

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The start time for the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match is 7:30 PM in India. Fans in Australia can follow the live action from 10:00 PM onwards, while the start time for UAE is 2:00 PM.

The start time for the UK is 10:00 AM, whereas fans residing in Canada can watch the match from 6:30 AM onwards. It will be interesting to see which franchise emerges victorious in this IPL 2022 contest.

