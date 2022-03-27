×
IPL 2022: PBKS vs RCB telecast channel list and live streaming details

Arshdeep Singh will be the player to watch out for in the match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Image Source: Punjab Kings/Facebook)
Modified Mar 27, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Preview

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their 15th season in IPL 2022. Both franchises have been a part of the league since its inception and have not missed a single season. However, neither PBKS nor RCB have managed to put their hands on the IPL trophy.

With the aim of ending their title drought, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2022 campaigns tonight against each other. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Big names like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Rahul Chahar will be in action during this match. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the battle between PBKS and RCB.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the complete telecast channel list in India for the PBKS vs RCB IPL match scheduled to happen tonight:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (Hindi), Star Sports Bangla, Jalsha Movies (Bengali), Star Pravah (Marathi), Star Sports Tamil, Vijay Super (Tamil), Star Sports Kannada, Star Suvarna (Kannada), Asianet Plus (Malyalam), Star Sports Telugu, Maa Movies (Telugu), Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the telecast and live streaming details for the US, Canada, UK, UAE and Australia:

USA & Canada: Willow TV

UAE: beIN Sports

England: Sky Sports

Australia: FOX Sports

Today IPL match time

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Fans in Australia can watch the match from 1:00 AM onwards, while as per Gulf Standard Time, the first ball will be bowled at 6:00 PM.

The start time for the UK is 2:00 PM, whereas fans in Canada can follow the live action from 10:30 AM.

