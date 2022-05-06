IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: 3 best knocks of Jos Buttler against Punjab

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Jos Buttler is enjoying an unreal season with the bat in the IPL. In just 10 games, the 31-year-old has scored a staggering 588 runs at a sensational average of 65.33 with three centuries already to his name.

RR were initially riding high on the back of Jos Buttler's sensational knocks. But they have now tasted defeat in their last two games. Their lack of batting depth has also forced Buttler to play as long as possible and this has perhaps hampered his natural game.

However, the Royals still have time to bounce back and will be aiming to finish the league phase in the top two spots. For that to happen, Jos Buttler will need to rediscover his form again.

The Englishman has an impressive record against RR's next opponents, the Punjab Kings (PBKS). In just 10 games, Buttler has scored 386 runs at an average of 42.88. After a couple of scratchy knocks, he might fancy getting back to his best against this opposition.

On that note, let's take a look at Jos Buttler's three best knocks against PBKS:

#3 69(43), Match 4, IPL 2019

The first meeting between RR and PBKS (then called Kings XI Punjab) in the IPL 2019 season will be remembered for the infamous 'Mankading' by Ravichandran Ashwin that led to Jos Buttler's dismissal.

Although both are on the same team now, the incident certainly affected their relations back then. A blazing 79 from Chris Gayle and a handy cameo from Sarfaraz Khan helped Punjab post a competitive target of 185.

RR got off to a good start as Buttler went all guns blazing. The Englishman looked in complete control of the chase and the Royals were coasting home at one point, with the score being 108/1.

However, Ashwin then controversially ran Jos Buttler out at the non-striker's end and that triggered a batting collapse for the Royals. They ended up with just 170/9 and that run-out of Buttler is still talked about as one of the most controversial moments in the IPL.

#2 77(37), Match 22, IPL 2017

One of the pivotal moments in Jos Buttler's career was when he was promoted as the opener for the first time in T20 cricket by the Mumbai Indians (MI). Skipper Rohit Sharma then batted in the middle-order and gave the English star full freedom to express himself at the top.

Buttler's first major contribution as an opener came in a runfest between MI and PBKS. A sensational hundred from Hashim Amla and a cameo from Glenn Maxwell helped Punjab post a daunting total of 198/4 in their 20 overs.

MI needed a good start and Jos Buttler and Parthiv Patel ensured that they got off to a flier. The English star clobbered the Punjab bowlers to all parts of the ground and despite Patel's wicket, kept going from one end.

Young Nitish Rana also broke through that season and played a fine knock of 62*. Although Buttler was dismissed for 77, MI made an absolute mockery of the chase and won with more than four overs to spare.

#1 82(58), Match 40, IPL 2018

While this knock wasn't as flamboyant as some of Buttler's other knocks, it was still a match-winning innings on a difficult pitch. Where many RR batters found difficult to time the ball, the Englishman paced his innings well and scored 82 runs off just 58 balls.

Buttler's knock took RR to a respectable total of 158/8. In reply, KL Rahul stood out for Punjab with a sensational unbeaten 95. However, he didn't get much support from the other end as the RR bowlers strangled PBKS' chase.

Buttler was named the Player of the Match for his gritty knock and he might rank it higher than the tons he has scored in the IPL so far.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee