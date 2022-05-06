IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will battle the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 52nd match of IPL 2022 tomorrow afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium. Both sides are alive in the race to the playoffs, and a win will help them inch a step closer to the next round.

The Royals suffered a loss at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. Sanju Samson and Co. will be keen to forget that result and bring their 'A' game to the table when they meet Punjab tomorrow.

Meanwhile, PBKS are coming off a win against tabletoppers Gujarat Titans. Mayank Agarwal's team will be full of confidence ahead of the afternoon fixture against RR.

Before Wankhede Stadium plays host to the match between PBKS and RR, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous games hosted by this venue.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 96

Matches won by teams batting first: 46

Matches won by teams batting second: 50

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 169

Wankhede Stadium last match

In the last game at this venue, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. A half-century from Sanju Samson helped RR score 152/5 in their first innings. KKR chased down the 153-run target with five balls to spare. Nitish Rana top-scored for them with a 37-ball 48*.

Only eight wickets fell in the 39.1 overs of that contest, with pacers bagging seven of them. 10 sixes were hit across the two innings of the match between KKR and RR.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee