IPL 2022: Players with the most ducks heading into the new edition

The Indian Premier League is all about action, riveting cricket and a lot of thrill. Batters have often dominated this format and the IPL has not been any different. Quite often the pitches and conditions on offer have been brutal for the bowlers and in the IPL, the batters have held all the aces.

However, when there is reward, there is also a huge amount of risks that need to be taken. Quite often in the pursuit of quick runs, batters perish and well, this has always been the modus operandi, not only in the IPL but also in the T20 format.

We take a look at the batters who will head into the IPL season with the most number of ducks:

4.) Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu has 13 ducks in the IPL

Ambati Rayudu has played for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings over his entire IPL career. He has been a consistent performer in the IPL and has played a number of crucial innings for both the sides.

Quite often, he has performed the role of a finisher and this has seen him take more risks than other batters in the side. In 164 innings, Rayudu has bagged 13 ducks, which is comparatively a high number, but his average reads 29.

3.) Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane's career in the IPL has tapered off

Ajinkya Rahane has not had the best of careers in the IPL. After a bumper initial few years with the Rajasthan Royals, Ajinkya Rahane's form has derailed and ever since he made the move to the Delhi Capitals, he has not been able to get regular game time.

Rahane has always been a shaky starter and hence, it is no surprise that he has bagged 13 ducks in 141 innings his IPL career. The right-hander is under pressure to hold on to his spot in India's Test side as well, and it remains to be seen if he gets picked up by any franchise in the upcoming IPL auctions.

2.) Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has played for 6 IPL franchises

The former India wicket-keeper has played for as many as six IPL franchises and has featured in 139 matches. He has played a number of key innings across his IPL career, but at the same time has been dismissed for a duck on 13 occasions.

He averages 22.60 with a strike-rate of 120 and this made him a good batter in the powerplays. He is now associated with the Mumbai Indians in the support staff.

1.) Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan might have played his final IPL match

There are reports that the veteran off-spinner might finally call it quits from cricket and take up coaching in one of the franchises in the IPL. The office has been a proven performer in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

There is little doubt over his quality with the ball, but he has also been handy with the bat. He plays the high risk game owing to which, he has bagged 13 ducks in 90 innings. We might have well seen the last of Harbhajan as a player and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the management staff in the seasons to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava