IPL 2022 Playoffs: 5 things to know if rain impacts the IPL knockouts

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has reached its business end, with the playoffs set to commence on Tuesday, May 24. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are the four teams that will battle it out in the playoffs.

Having performed throughout the league phase in an impressive fashion, all four teams will be keen to bring their A game to the table. The Qualifier 1 (May 24) and the Eliminator (May 25) will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23



Really can't wait to see packed stadiums in Kolkata & Ahmedabad during playoffs. Gonna be wild twitter.com/mipaltan/statu… Mumbai Indians @mipaltan The atmosphere at the Wankhede right now 🤩🤩🤩 The atmosphere at the Wankhede right now 🤩🤩🤩 The soul of IPL lies in packed Indian stadiums. Tonight was yet another proof of that.Really can't wait to see packed stadiums in Kolkata & Ahmedabad during playoffs. Gonna be wild The soul of IPL lies in packed Indian stadiums. Tonight was yet another proof of that.Really can't wait to see packed stadiums in Kolkata & Ahmedabad during playoffs. Gonna be wild 🔥 🔥 twitter.com/mipaltan/statu…

The Qualifier 2 (May 27) and the Final (May 29) will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While all four teams will hope that the playing conditions are perfect, the city of Kolkata doesn't have a great weather forecast for the next few days.

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang IPL Playoffs



Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals at Kolkata, May 24th



Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants v DC/RCB at Kolkata, May 25th



At Ahmedabad



Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator v Loser of Q1, May 27th



Final: Winner of Q1 v Winner of Q2, May 29th IPL PlayoffsQualifier 1: Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals at Kolkata, May 24thEliminator: Lucknow Super Giants v DC/RCB at Kolkata, May 25thAt Ahmedabad Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator v Loser of Q1, May 27thFinal: Winner of Q1 v Winner of Q2, May 29th

On that note, let's have a look at five regulations that have been introduced, according to reports from ESPNCricinfo, if rain affects the IPL 2022 playoffs:

#5 Super Over to decide the fate of playoff games

All four playoff games, including the final, will be decided by a Super Over if even a five-over-a-side match is not possible due to rain.

There will be two added hours to the 200 minutes of game time. If even that is not enough, Super Over will decide which team will go through to the next stage, provided the playing conditions are suitable.

#4 IPL Final will start at 8 PM IST

The first three playoff games will still be of 20 overs for each side if they get started latest by 9:40 PM. The final in Ahmedabad has been given a buffer of a further half hour. Even if the game starts by 10:10 PM, no overs will be lost.

The IPL final is scheduled to begin at 8 PM IST, which will be half an hour later than the other games. It will also have the same amount of time for play, i.e., 200 minutes plus an extra couple of hours.

#3 League stage finish decides winner of playoffs if Super Over is not possible

There are no reserve days for the two Qualifiers and the Eliminator. So even if a five-over game is not possible and if the conditions permit, a Super Over can decide the fate of the contest.

If a Super Over cannot be conducted due to conditions like wet outfield, whichever team has a better finish in the league stage will go through.

#2 May 30 will be reserve day for IPL final

Although the first three playoff games don't have a reserve day, the IPL final will have one on the very next day, May 30. If the game starts on May 29 and due to some reasons cannot be continued, the reserve day will come into effect.

Just in case the toss happens on May 29 but not even a single ball is bowled, the play on the reserve day will have a fresh toss once again for both teams.

#1 Super Over in Final will need to start latest by 1:20 am

The Final will also have a total time of 200 minutes, plus the extra two hours. Even if that is not enough for a five-over game, the match will go down to a Super Over.

However, the Super Over has to begin latest by 1:20 am and that too, only if the ground is in good playing conditions. Else, the league stage finish will once again come into play.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee