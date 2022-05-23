IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR: Eden Gardens pitch history, stats

Eden Gardens will play host to the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2022 tomorrow (May 23) evening. Tabletoppers Gujarat Titans will take on the second-placed Rajasthan Royals for a place in the tournament's final.

The pitch in Kolkata will be a fresh one, which is why fans should expect the pace bowlers to come into the contest. Earlier this year, the venue played host to a three-match T20I series between India and West Indies, where heaps of runs were scored.

With an exciting match on the cards in IPL 2022, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous games hosted by Kolkata.

Eden Gardens T20 stats

T20 matches played: 77

Matches won by teams batting first: 31

Matches won by teams batting second: 46

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 232/2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2019

Lowest team score: 49 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 160

Eden Gardens last T20 match

In the last T20 game at the Eden Gardens, India beat West Indies by 17 runs in February, 2022. West Indies won the toss and opted to field first. A 31-ball 65 from Suryakumar Yadav powered India to a 184-run total in the first innings.

Chasing 185 to win, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals. Nicholas Pooran fought like a lone warriors, scoring a half-century, but West Indies eventually managed 167/9 in their 20 overs.

15 sixes were smashed across 40 overs of that contest. A total of 14 wickets fell in the game, with pacers bagging 12 of them. Gujarat Titans' fast bowler Dominic Drakes played in that game, where he returned with figures of 1/37 in three overs.

Edited by Aditya Singh