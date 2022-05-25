IPL 2022 Playoffs, LSG vs RCB: Eden Gardens pitch history, stats

The Eliminator match of IPL 2022 will take place on Wednesday evening (May 25) at Eden Gardens, where the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will cross swords with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). LSG finished third in the points table with 18 points from 14 matches, while RCB were right behind them with 16 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious in their only league stage game against the Lucknow Super Giants. With a place in Qualifier 2 on the line, both franchises will be keen to bring their 'A' game to the table in this contest in Kolkata.

Ahead of the Eliminator game, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Eden Gardens.

Eden Gardens T20 stats

T20 matches played: 78

Matches won by teams batting first: 31

Matches won by teams batting second: 47

Matches Tied: 0

Highest individual score: 110* - Mahela Jayawardene (PBKS) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2010

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs. Punjab Kings, 2012

Highest team score: 232/2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2019

Lowest team score: 49 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 204/2 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 161

Eden Gardens last T20 match

In the last game at the Eden Gardens, Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets to book their place in the IPL 2022 Final. GT captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first. A 56-ball 89 from Jos Buttler helped RR finish with 189/6 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 190 runs to win, Gujarat won the game with three balls to spare. David Miller was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 38-ball 68*.

A total of 13 sixes were smashed across the two innings of that match. Only nine wickets fell in 39.3 overs, with fast bowlers accounting for five of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee