IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Abhishek Sharma climbs to No.3- Updated after Match 46 

The 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Returning to the captaincy fold, MS Dhoni led the franchise to a convincing win at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

After being put in to bat by Kane Williamson, CSK recovered from their top-order shambles with a stellar 182-run opening stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

The former missed out on his second IPL ton by a solitary run as the side put on 202-2 in the first innings.

Despite a solid start by the in-form SRH openers, the middle order crumbled under the pressure of the climbing run rate. Quick dismissals of Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram put a major dent in the run chase and they eventually fell short by 13 runs.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

CSK are now level with KKR after their third win

CSK attained their third win of the season to remain mathematically alive for the playoffs. They continued their lopsided run over SRH and in the process gained a sizable boost to their net run rate.

By virtue of this win, the defending champions are now level with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the table.

Following a five-match unbeaten run, SRH succumbed to their second consecutive defeat which kept them in fourth position after nine matches. The loss slightly impacted their net run rate as well.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Abhishek Sharma moves to the third spot (PC: IPLT20.com)

Following a patchy start at the top of the order, Abhishek Sharma has settled into the role and has delivered consistently for SRH.

With a brisk knock of 39 off 24, the young left-handed batter broke into the top three and is only behind KL Rahul and Jos Buttler in the list, albeit by a large margin.

The Englishman continues to have a mammoth lead at the top of the table. He has crossed the 500-run mark in just nine matches.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Umran Malik and T Natarajan were not able to make an impact (PC: IPLT20.com)

T Natarjan's prolific season continued as he overtook his 2020 edition tally of 16 wickets. The left-arm pacer conceded 42 runs in his spell, but managed to claim both wickets that fell in the first innings.

He is now level with Kuldeep Yadav in the race for the Purple Cap.

While he succeeded in bowling the fastest delivery of the tournament, clicking at 154 kmph, Umran Malik ended up wicketless. The right-arm speedster was the most expensive bowler on show with a spell of 0-48.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar