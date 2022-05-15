IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Gill, Shami in top-4 - Updated after Match 62

Gujarat Titans claimed an easy seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the dead-rubber match 62 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhade Stadium on Sunday.

MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first but his team failed to show any kind of intent. Though Ruturaj Gaikwad got a 53 and N Jagadeesan scored 39, the last five overs went for just 24 runs without even a single boundary. Three of the Titans' bowlers went under six runs per over and restricted the Super Kings to 133-5.

Hardik Pandya and Co. had the luxury of time in the second innings. Wridhiman Saha was once again the tone-setter with his unbeaten 57-ball 67. He started with a flurry of boundaries but settled into an anchoring role in the second half. Others batted around him and cameos from Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade and David Miller proved enough to get the side over the line in 19.1 overs.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

There wasn't any change in position in the points table. The Titans, who have already qualified, became the first team to reach 20 points this season. With this, they have also guaranteed a top-two finish which will give them two chances to reach the final. Lucknow Super Giants are the only other team that can reach 20 points.

Super Kings would have moved ahead of SunRisers Hyderabad had they won the match but have to be content with the seventh position in the points table.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Ruturaj Gaikwad enters the top-10 of IPL 2022 Orange Cap rankings.

Shubman Gill's 18 (17) helped him breach the 400-run mark in the season and jump three spots in the Orange Cap rankings to enter the top four. He's 25 runs behind third-placed David Warner but has played three matches more than the Delhi Capitals opener.

Gaikwad became the first Super Kings player to enter the top-10 of the table in a long, long time. He sits there with 366 runs from 13 matches at an average of 28.15.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan lead Gujarat Titans' torch on the Purple Cap table.

Mohammed Shami was excellent once again, picking up the wickets of Devon Conway and MS Dhoni for just 19 runs in his four overs. This helped him re-enter top-10 and jump straight to No. 4. He now has 18 wickets from 13 games at 21.61.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan also chipped in with the crucial wicket of Gaikwad, which took him to No. 10 on the table, making him the fourth leggie in the top-10.

