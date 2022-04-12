IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Hardik Pandya in top-10, T Nataraj at 5 - Updated after Match 21

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their second consecutive win of IPL 2022 by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday. This was also the Hardik Pandya-led side's first defeat of the season.

Kane Williamson won the toss and asked GT to bat first. Pandya led from the front with a responsible 42-ball 50, with wickets continuously falling around him. But it could only propel them to a par score of 162-7. SRH had a few nervy moments themselves but were clinical enough to chase it down with five balls to spare.

IPL 2022 updated Points table

GT were third in the IPL 2022 points table before the match with six points and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.349. The points remained the same but their NRR fell to 0.097, pushing them behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LAG) to No. 6.

Meanwhile, SRH's NRR got closer to positive territory at -0.501 but it was still not enough to elevate them from No. 8. They are tied on four points with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma enter the top-10 of the Orange Cap race.

Pandya's half-century made him the second GT player to feature in the top 10 of the Orange Cap chart. Gujarat opener Shubman Gill showed superb form in the last two matches to reach No. 3. But a fabulous catch by Rahul Tripathi kept him down to just seven off nine balls, taking his tally to 187 - just one run short of second-placed Quinton de Kock (LSG).

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored his first IPL half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), took his tally to 139 with a score of 42 (32). He's SRH's highest run-scorer so far and their only player to enter the top 10.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

T Natarajan represents SRH at No. 5 in IPL 2022 Purple Cap race.

GT's bowling success has been dependent not on individual success but on their performance as a unit. So it was only natural that their failure against SRH was also a collective one. Only Pandya and Rashid Khan picked up a wicket each, but none of them made it to the top 10 of the Purple Cap standings.

From SRH, T Natarajan continued the good work and scalped two wickets of Sai Sudharsan and Rashid Khan. This helped him jump straight to No. 5 in the standings. He's at par with Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) and Avesh Khan (LSG) on eight wickets, but Khan has played one more match than the other two.

