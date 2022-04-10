IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Hasranga to No. 2, Faf du Plessis on No. 6 - Updated after Match 18

Mumbai Indians (MI)'s losing streak in IPL 2022 continued as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat them by seven wickets in Pune on Saturday.

The five-time champions once again struggled in all three departments. Asked to bat first, they were reduced to 79-6 in just 13.2 overs. Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, who only recently returned from injury, emerged as the savior again, with his 37-ball 68 helping MI push the total to a respectable 151-6.

But it was nowhere near enough for RCB's composed batting response. Youngster Anuj Rawat scored a brilliant 66 off 47 balls with the aid of two boundaries and six sixes. Virat Kohli also looked in vintage touch and scored a 36-ball 48. Glenn Maxwell finished things off to help RCB cross the line with nine balls to spare.

IPL 2022 updated Points table

Following the win over MI, RCB jumped to No. 3 in the points table. They now have three wins from four games, while their net run rate has soared to +0.294. Meanwhile, despite losing, the Mumbai Indians marginally increased their run rate from -1.362 to -1.181, helping them stay ahead of Chennai Super Kings at No. 9.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Faf du Plessis leads the run-scoring charts for RCB in IPL 2022.

MI opener Ishan Kishan was placed at No. 4 in the Orange Cap race before the match, but his 28-ball 26 helped him take a 13-run lead over Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Liam Livingstone to reach third spot. His teammate and another MI youngster, Tilak Varma, scored a three-ball duck, but retained his position in the top 10.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis also made gains via his slow but crucial 24-ball 16. He jumped three places from No. 9 to No. 6 with a tally of 138 runs. He's the top scorer for RCB and sits 11 runs behind fifth-placed Quinton de Kock of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Wanindu Hasarana goes second in the Purple Cap race.

RCB bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel were brilliant again and picked UP two crucial wickets each. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner took his overall tally to eight wickets from four matches, sitting just one behind current Purple Cap holder Umesh Yadav of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Patel, meanwhile, now has six wickets to his name and is ranked at No. 6.

