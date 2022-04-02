IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Russell and Umesh take top spots - updated after Match 8

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell and pacer Umesh Yadav surged to the top of the IPL 2022 Orange Cap and Purple Cap rankings, respectively, after the team's stunning six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday.

Considered one of the best batting lineups in the league, PBKS crawled to a sub-par score of 137 while batting first. While the KKR bowlers were superb, Shreyas Iyer's captaincy also never really allowed PBKS to breathe.

In reply, KKR started positively, but Rahul Chahar emerged as the speed-bump with his maiden two-wicket over, reducing Kolkata to 51-4 after seven overs. But Andre Russell smashed a fair few out of the park and combined with wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings to take KKR home with 5.3 overs to spare.

IPL 2022 updated Points Table

The win made KKR the first team with four points this season and the two-time champions now sit at the pinnacle. They were in fifth spot following their loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with their net run rate also getting affected. But it has now returned to a healthy 0.843. And with Russell's return to form and their bowling firing consistently, Kolkata will be full of confidence going forward.

PBKS, meanwhile, stumbled to seventh from third in the IPL 2022 points table. They are tied on two points with five other teams, but Friday's loss has reduced their net run rate to -1.183, which is quite behind sixth-placed RCB's -0.048.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Russell's match-winning half-century got him to the top of the run-scoring charts. Although he has always been a champion player for KKR, this will be one of the few instances where he'll get to wear the Orange Cap. He now has a slender two-run lead over RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who has played one match fewer than him.

Russell has the third-highest strike rate in the top 10 - 193.87. The player with the best strike rate is PBKS' top scorer against KKR - Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan keeper-batter scored a blistering 31 off nine deliveries, but played one shot too many against Shivam Mavi. He's now placed fifth with 74 runs from two games.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Umesh Yadav's player-of-the-match spell entailed four brilliant wickets as he showed his prowess in various stages of the game. He now has eight wickets from three games, displacing RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga at the top of the table.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit



And today he is one of the leading wicket takers of IPL.



Moral : Trust yourself, even when no one else does. Umesh Yadav was not picked in initial auction roundsAnd today he is one of the leading wicket takers of IPL.Moral : Trust yourself, even when no one else does. #KKRvsPBKS Umesh Yadav was not picked in initial auction roundsAnd today he is one of the leading wicket takers of IPL. Moral : Trust yourself, even when no one else does. #KKRvsPBKS

He was well supported by Tim Southee, who dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan to come to parity with Hasarnaga's five wickets for the season. The New Zealand pacer didn't play the first game and now his average reads 11.20 - 0.80 better than Hasaranga - helping him to second position in the rankings.

PBKS' Rahul Chahar made a big impression with his two wickets. He now has three scalps from two games and is in sixth spot in the Purple Cap race.

