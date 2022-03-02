IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI, strengths and weaknesses

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have a pretty imbalanced squad with a lack of quality batsmen and a plethora of all-rounders. After miraculously finishing as runners-up last year, the Knight Riders will be in for a tough season this time around. KKR were the most aggressive team early on in the auction, buying the likes of Pat Cummins (₹7.25 crore), Nitish Rana (₹8 crore), and Shreyas Iyer (₹12.25 crore). This led to them using up their purse very early, which meant they were outbid by other teams for most of their No.1 picks.

They didn't even have a wicketkeeper until the end when they bought Sam Billings and Alex Hales, which signified the panicky nature of their buying. They retained Andre Russell (₹12 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (₹8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (₹8 crore), and Sunil Narine (₹6 crore) ahead of the auction.

If you look at the squad, there is a dearth of quality Indian talent in the side, especially in the batting department while the overseas purchases have been good. Picking the wicketkeeper might be their hardest choice as Sam Billings is the only recognized 'keeper in the squad and the Indian 'keepers are below-par.

Picking Billings in the side will use up an overseas slot which means they cannot play Hales at the top as the other three overseas slots will be reserved for Cummins, Russell, and Narine. Hales is a part-time keeper but putting him behind the stumps against the likes of Narine and Chakravarthy will be a huge gamble.

The fast-bowling department will also be a problem for the men in purple as, apart from Cummins who was a very good buy, there aren't any other decent options to play around him. Shivam Mavi was bought for ₹7.25 crore but has failed to make an impact even after four years at KKR.

The overseas backups are very good with Tim Southee for Cummins, Mohammad Nabi for Narine and Hales for Billings but there is a lack of Indian backups which might haunt them should the likes of Iyer and Rana get injured.

Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022: biggest assets

Pat Cummins was a very good buy for the Kolkata franchise (Getty Images)

Their strength lies in the lower middle order at Nos. 5, 6, 7, and 8 with Billings, Russell, Cummins, and Narine. There will be huge pressure on their shoulders to perform because of the lack of decent Indian talent. The spin department is also well-stocked with two world-class spinners in Narine and Chakravarthy who will be key in the middle overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022: weak links

As has been the case in recent years, Andre Russell's fitness will be a major concern for the management. Will he be able to deliver at least two to three overs a game is the big question.

As mentioned above, fast-bowling will be a major problem if Mavi doesn't have a stellar year. Umesh Yadav is susceptible to leaking runs and should largely be used in the powerplay. Death bowling will also be a concern as Cummins also tends to leak runs at the end.

The major underlying problem might be the scoring rate as, among the top four, only Iyer scores quickly while the rest of the batsmen take time to settle. This would lead to the age-old problem of Russell not getting enough balls to face at the end.

Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022: probable composition

KKR will be hoping that Iyer builds on his breakthrough season last year while Ajinkya Rahane, who was dropped from the Test team, will have a point to prove. They have acquired a great captain in Shreyas Iyer who has experience in leading a team to the playoffs.

Rana has been a consistent performer for them over the last two years and will continue to do so while Billings and Russell will give them firepower at the death. Cummins and Narine are also decent with the bat with the West Indian also being able to bat at the top of the order as a pinch-hitter.

Sunil Narine (Getty Images)

Chakravarthy and Narine will take care of the spin department while Mavi and Yadav will round off the XI.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.

BEST BUY: Ajinkya Rahane (₹1 crore)

Ajinkya Rahane (Getty Images)

Despite being horribly out of form, Rahane has a very good chance of getting his career back on track at KKR with a good season. He has a great batting position at the top and there will be no pressure on him to perform, which could result in a surprise.

Risky Buy: Shivam Mavi (₹7.25 crore)

Mavi has been around since his breakthrough year in 2018 when he won the U-19 World Cup but has failed to make a real impact, picking up 25 wickets in 26 games at an economy of 8.29 in the IPL.

The first XI looks good on paper, although it has some loopholes but if everyone stays fit for the whole season, KKR have a good chance of making it into the playoffs. However, should anything happen to their marquee Indian players they could be in trouble.

