IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav make big gains - Updated after Match 44

Mumbai Indians registered their first win of IPL 2022 by defeating the Rajasthan Royals by five wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday (30 April).

Rohit Sharma won the toss on his birthday and opted to bowl first. Current Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler made an uncharacteristically slow half-century, 67 off 52 balls, possibly due to a lack of support at the other end. However, Ravichandran Ashwin's seven-ball 21 cameo took them to a slightly above-par total of 158-6 in 20 overs.

Mumbai lost Rohit early in the chase, but Ishan Kishan finally looked to have broken his shackles to give the team a decent start with his 26 (18). Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, arguably the best players of spin in the team, took over with an enterprising 81-run partnership. Both got out in quick succession but Tim David, Kieron Pollard, and Daniel Sams calmly took helped the five-time champions cross the line in the final over.

IPL 2022 updated points table

There was no change in the points table. Mumbai picked up their first points of the season but remain two behind the ninth-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, their net run rate did see a marginal uptick, going from -1.000 to -0.836.

The Royals' third defeat of the season didn't affect their position either. But that meant they couldn't decrease table-toppers Gujarat Titans' (GT) four-point lead over them. They also find themselves in a more vulnerable spot than before, with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also on 12 points. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are also not too far behind with 10 points each.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Tilak Varma jumped to No. 4 in the IPL 2022 Orange Cap table.

Tilak continues to be Mumbai's top run-scorer. The youngster's 35 (30) soared his overall tally to 307, pitting him at No. 4 (up from No. 9 from before the match) in the Orange Cap race for the season. He's level on runs with Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Shikhar Dhawan and is just one run behind Titans captain Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar's sublime 51 (39) took his aggregate to 290, helping him re-enter top 10. He's placed sixth, level with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer (who has played two more games) and 13 runs behind fifth-placed Dhawan.

As for RR, Buttler extended his lead in the Orange Cap table to an almost insurmountable level. The wicketkeeper-batter became the first batter to cross the 500-run mark this season and is now 192 runs ahead of PBKS skipper and second-placed KL Rahul.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Yuzvendra Chahal extends lead in IPL 2022 Purple Cap table.

RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took a wicket in the losing cause but extended his lead over his good friend and Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav to two wickets in the Purple Cap race. There was no other change in the top 10.

Edited by Samya Majumdar