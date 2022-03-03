IPL 2022: Possible opening combinations for Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2022 auction strategy received mixed reviews. It went big for captain Shreyas Iyer and tried to buy back as many of its old players as possible, including Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi and Nitish Rana. Brendon McCullum remains the head coach and KKR looks set to be back with its exciting brand of cricket.

Venkatesh Iyer is expected to open the batting after having a breakthrough second half in last year's IPL. KKR let go of Shubman Gill, who was the second opener last year and had a successful outing. KKR needs to get its opening combination right and have a few options to look at.

As we get closer to IPL 2022, let's take a look at the possible opening combinations for KKR.

Venkatesh Iyer and Alex Hales

Alex Hales has been in explosive form in both the BBL and PSL (Getty Images)

Venkatesh Iyer was the find of last year's IPL (Getty Images)

An explosive right-hand, left-hand combination at the top of the order is exactly what is expected of McCullum's style of cricket.

Alex Hales has been in good form in both the recently concluded PSL and BBL. In the PSL, he scored 355 runs in 9 innings with three half-centuries at a strike rate of 147.30. In BBL 2021-22, he scored 383 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 148.45. Playing Hales means that KKR will likely go with Sheldon Jackson in the middle order and as their 'keeper.

Venkatesh Iyer is expected to open for KKR after his scintillating debut last season. He recently made his debut for the national team in the T20 format, although plays in the middle-order there. Both players like to bat aggressively and if this partnership clicks, cricket fans can look forward to an exciting IPL 2022.

Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer

Ajinkya Rahane (Getty Images)

While Venkatesh has been a revelation since the second leg of last season's IPL, Ajinkya Rahane has been fading from the competition. This is a classic case of old vs new and will be an interesting opening combination, with Venkatesh going all guns blazing from the start and Rahane in a conservative role and playing through the innings.

KKR took a similar approach with Jacques Kallis under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy but, unlike Rahane, Kallis also contributed with the ball. Playing Rahane will allow KKR to fit wicketkeeper Sam Billings in the middle-order, or an extra all-rounder in Mohammad Nabi.

Rahane's form is a cause for concern, though, as he has scored just one 30+ score in his last ten IPL innings. However, he might have a point to prove to the Indian selectors with his performance in the tournament. Is there any fire left in the veteran's belly?

Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer

Nitish Rana was bought back by KKR in the auction (PC: IPLT20.com)

Two left-handers opening the innings is a rarity. KKR can achieve that by putting both these explosive openers together.

Nitish Rana mostly played at No. 3 for KKR last season. With this opening pair, Shreyas Iyer can then follow in at No. 3, a position he in which he played exceptionally well in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka.

Rana has blown hot and cold in the IPL. In 77 innings in the IPL, he has amassed 1820 runs at a strike rate of 132.45. KKR paid big bucks to bring him back, showing their immense confidence in him. He will be itching to repay that faith.

Nitish Rana/Sunil Narine and Alex Hales

Sunil Narine has shown that he can bat (Getty Images)

KKR had a major middle-order problem last season, with all three of their big guns - Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, and Andre Russell - failing. KKR have parted ways with two of them, with only Russell being retained. Venkatesh has slipped into the Indian T20 middle order seamlessly and the KKR think tank might want to play the batting allrounder in that position.

KKR have a trump card in Sunil Narine who can open the batting. He is a player who hardly wastes balls and throws his bat at anything. If this seems too much of a risk, Rana can open the batting with Hales with Shreyas Iyer at 3, Venkatesh at No. 4 and Dre Rus at No. 5. Narine can easily act as a floater in this team, batting wherever required.

It is hard to imagine KKR moving Venkatesh from the opening slot where he has made his name. But this is an idea which has some merit to it.

