IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who can score the most runs in the SRH vs GT game 

After clinching their elusive first points, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to take on the in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The game will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (April 11).

While both SRH and GT are at opposite ends of the points table, they will step onto the ground with a winning momentum. After facing two consecutive defeats, the Orange Army tasted their first win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game. GT, on the other hand, have been the team to beat this season, winning all of their first three encounters.

Though neither side occupies world-beaters on the batting front, they share some prodigious young Indian talents with a mix of few overseas experience. Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are some gripping batters to watch out for in today's clash.

On that note, here are the three batters who can pile up the most runs in the SRH vs GT encounter.

#3. Kane Williamson (SRH)

With a revamped SRH batting unit, the importance of Kane Williamson in the top-order has become more significant than ever. The New Zealand skipper will have to anchor the Sunrisers' batting unit if they are to have any chance of putting up a good score.

After two forgettable outings in the first two games, the 31-year old stacked some runs under his belt when he scored 32 off 40 against CSK. Now that Williamson has spent some time in the middle and scored some runs in the previous game, his typical anchor-styled captain's knock is not that far away.

#2. Rahul Tripathi (SRH)

A rather expensive buy (₹8.50 crore) at the mega auction, Rahul Tripathi has already shown his worth with two flamboyant knocks in three games for SRH. After seeing his 44 off 30 go in vain against Lucknow, the right-hander remained unbeaten at 39 off just 15 balls and took his side over the line against CSK.

The stylish batter is a threat to any opposition as he has the ability to play percentage cricket without compromising on the flow of the game. Coming at No.3, SRH can expect a lot from Tripathi as he can ably mount some runs against GT bowlers with his impressive timing.

#1. Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has got off to a flying start in the blues of Gujarat and has looked at the peak of his powers so far. After throwing his wicket away in an ugly manner in the first game, the talented youngster has amassed 180 runs in two games, including a sensational 96 off 59 versus Punjab Kings.

While his opening partner Matthew Wade hasn't had an ideal start in the IPL 2022, Gill has batted remarkably well to spearhead GT's batting unit.

Moreover, the 21-year old will be even more confident facing the SRH bowlers as he possesses good numbers against the Hyderabad-based franchise. In nine innings, Gill has scored 232 runs at an average of touching 39, including two fifties against the Orange Army.

SRH bowlers will look to get Gill early on and put GT under pressure. However, the flamboyant right-hander will be eyeing to continue from where he left off on Friday.

