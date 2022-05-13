IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in today's RCB vs PBKS fixture 

Two teams who are in contention for a playoffs spot, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), are set to lock horns in Match 60 of the ongoing IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today (May 13).

Both teams come into the game with a lot on the line. While Bangalore will try to build on their recent victories, Punjab is in desperate need of match-winning knocks in order to advance further.

Some of the biggest names from both IPL teams are yet to deliver in this season's edition. So far in the marquee competition, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal, and Jonny Bairstow have all blown hot and cold.

With a playoff berth on the line, both teams will want to bring their A-game to this encounter. Having said that, we take a shot at predicting three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts in the RCB vs PBKS matchup.

#3. Jonny Bairstow (PBKS)

Jonny Bairstow, who was bought for ₹6.75 crores by PBKS at the mega-auction, hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season. The Englishman has been rather quiet in the IPL 2022.

However, in the last game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Bairstow seemed to find his touch, scoring his first IPL fifty this year. In his innings of 56 off 40, the keeper-batter clobbered nine boundaries and a solitary maximum.

Bairstow has slotted into his preferred opening spot for the last two games. He will look to stamp his authority against a side he likes to play against. In three matches versus RCB, the Yorkshireman has scored 187 runs at a strike rate of 167, including a knock of 114 a few seasons ago.

#2. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Bairstow's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most consistent batters in IPL history. The left-hander is playing his debut season for PBKS and is currently their highest run-getter. He has scored 381 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 122.

Dhawan missed out in the last game against RR and will be eager to spearhead his side's batting charts tonight. Punjab will certainly need Dhawan among the runs if they are going to have a shot at climbing up the .

#1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB)

When the two teams last met earlier in the competition, newly-appointed RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis played a fabulous innings of 88 off 57. He smashed three boundaries and as many as seven sixes on that occasion in Navi Mumbai.

However, despite his innings, RCB started their campaign with a loss. Du Plessis will be hoping that is not the case tonight.

The South African has been a prolific run-scorer against PBKS. The right-hander has not scored more runs against any other team than the Punjab Kings. He has 702 runs in 13 innings against the Kings.

Moreover, in his last ten outings against them, Du Plessis has scored 621 runs at an average of 77.63 and a strike rate of 143.09 with nine 30+ scores.

With such impressive numbers, PBKS bowlers need to be at their best if they are to stop Du Plessis for an ordinary score.

