IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's PBKS vs CSK fixture 

Two teams who are at the lower end of the table in Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns in match 38 of the ongoing IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (April 25).

Both teams come into the game on the back of contrasting results. While Punjab were comprehensively defeated by the Delhi Capitals (DC), CSK came victorious over their rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last encounter.

On a batting-friendly surface at Wankhede, both sides will look to gain two crucial points and climb up the table. As both sides' batting line-ups contain power-hitters, they will hope to put on a stellar show tonight.

On that note, here's a look at the three batters who could score the most runs in this game.

#3. Shivam Dube (CSK)

Snapped at ₹4 crores at the IPL 2022 mega-auction, Shivam Dube is enjoying his best IPL campaign with the Super Kings. With his hard and clean hitting prowess, the left-hander has provided his new franchise with impetus in the middle order.

Dube has piled up the most runs for CSK so far, with 239 runs in seven outings at a strike rate of 161.48. The Mumbai-born all-rounder has been particularly good against the spinners, getting 96 runs off them at a strike rate of 141.17. Dube scored a 30-ball 57 in the reverse fixture. Fans can expect him to be amongst runs today as well.

#2. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Shikhar Dhawan simply loves playing against five-time champions CSK. The left-hander is the highest run-getter against Chennai. In 28 innings against them, Dhawan has amassed 989 runs at an average of 41.2 and a strike rate of 129.8.

The Delhi-born opener missed out in the previous game against his former side and will be eager to contribute today. Moreover, Dhawan happens to do well at Wankhede, averaging 32 at a strike rate of above 138 at the iconic ground.

#1. Liam Livingston (PBKS)

The Englishman is having a stellar campaign with the Punjab-based franchise this season. While being the leading run-getter for PBKS, Liam Livingston has amassed 226 runs in seven outings at an immaculate strike rate of 182.2.

The flamboyant dasher has perfectly adapted to the Indian conditions and has proven to be a dangerous threat to his opponents. Interestingly, Livingston's first big score of the IPL 2022 came against CSK when he clobbered a 32-ball 60, including five boundaries and as many sixes.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar