IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who will score the most runs in KKR vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opened their IPL account on matchday one by chasing down a 200+ score against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

It was the same RCB unit which managed to restric the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) unit to 128 in their second game this season.

The batting performances have been contrasting for KKR and PBKS in their previous outing. That said, both teams do have enough match winners with the bat.

Here we will take a look at three names who might score the most runs when KKR take on Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 1).

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan began his PBKS stint with a scorching 29-ball-43 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He will be unhappy at having missed out on a fifty. Dhawan has been in good touch of late and will be keen to add more runs to his tally against KKR.

He will be up against a fiery Umesh Yadav, who has picked up four wickets in two matches this season with an economy rate of less than six per over.

As for Dhawan, the Punjab Kings opener scored 587 runs in 16 games for the Delhi Capitals last season. PBKS will be expecting more of the same from him this season.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

KKR's new skipper has been impressive in leading his troops on the field. However, he will be keen to get some runs under his belt for his new team and lead from the front with the bat as well. Iyer, at No.3, will have to be the anchor man for KKR.

He has enough explosive players like Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Andre Russell among others to go for the big hits while Iyer keeps the scoreboard ticking for KKR.

#1 Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone was in good touch against RCB, hitting two sixes with good timing. However, he will be unhappy at being unable to build on that start. He was picked for hefty price tag for IPL 2022 and the Englishman will be keen to show his worth against KKR.

The right-handed batter has played 164 T20 games in his career, scoring 4095 runs at a strike rate of 144.49. He has two hundreds and 23 fifties under his belt and PBKS will be hoping Livingstone can add to that tally in this IPL.

Edited by Diptanil Roy