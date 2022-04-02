IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who will score the most runs in MI vs RR match

Match number 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has all the makings of a mouth-watering encounter. Mumbai Indians will be taking on the Rajasthan Royals at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium for the first of two double-headers on Saturday.

The Mumbai Indians lost a closely-fought contest against the Delhi Capitals in the tournament opener. While there was some inexperience in that side, Suryakumar Yadav's return to the middle order will be a welcome one for the five-time champions.

The Royals cruised home to a commanding victory in their contest against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their batting unit flexed their muscles, smashing 210 runs in 20 overs. Sanju Samson will be hoping for more of the same from his troop as they look to build on that win.

The two teams boast fearsome batting units that can take the game away in the blink of an eye. With plenty of firepower on display, this game should have runs galore. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could be the highest run scorers in this IPL contest.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan, the pocket dynamo in the Mumbai Indians line-up, will look to pick up from where he left off in the first game. After the franchise spent a whopping ₹15.25 crores to retain his services at the IPL auction, the youngster immediately showed his worth by scoring 81 in the first game.

More often than not, it is the southpaw that sets the tone for his side as he opens the batting with Rohit Sharma. With his array of strokes and ability to score runs quickly, the wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand could be set to wreak havoc once again.

#2 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is perhaps one of the best T20 openers on the international circuit right now. The Englishman can be destructive from the get-go, capable of dismantling any bowling unit on his day.

In 6 IPL innings, Buttler has scored 319 runs against the Mumbai Indians, averaging 63.8 with a staggering strike rate of 157.9. His 43-ball 89 against the same opponents in 2019 showed enough evidence of what he is capable of on his day.

Excellent against pace and spin, one would back Buttler to wreak havoc against a Mumbai bowling unit that is yet to hit their stride in this tournament.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

After missing the first game due to his injury, Suryakumar Yadav is back and raring to go for MI. His first match of the season will be against the Rajasthan Royals, who host the dangerous Indian spin-twin combo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Known for his expansive game against spin, his match-up against Chahal and Ashwin could be the one to watch out for in this contest.

The Mumbai batter averages almost 39 with a strike rate of nearly 140 against the Royals. His franchise will hope he can hit the ground running after his injury as they look to get their first win under their belt this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy