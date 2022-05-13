IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the RCB vs PBKS game 

As per the , Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 60 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The encounter will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today (May 13).

Both sides are in the hunt to qualify for the playoffs. While RCB are in the fourth position in the with 14 points, PBKS are at eighth, with ten points to their name.

RCB will come into the game with a lot of momentum on their side as they won their previous two games in comprehensive fashion. Punjab are yet to play like the electric side they have looked on paper, faltering quite a few times so far in the tournament.

Ahead of this key clash, we take a shot at predicting the bowlers who will pick up the most wickets.

#3. Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

ICC T20 World Cup winner Josh Hazlewood has been mighty impressive in his debut season for RCB. The Australian pacer has been in fine form this season, picking up 13 wickets in eight games at an economy of 6.81.

Hazlewood's ability to bowl consistent lines and lengths has been his major strength, making him prolific in all three phases of the game. He wasn't available the last time these two teams met and his presence might just tilt the game in the Challengers' favor.

#2. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)

Another player who is having a fruitful season with his new franchise, Kagiso Rabada, has spearheaded the PBKS' bowling unit ably.

He is the joint-third leading wicket-taker this season with 18 strikes in ten games. Rabada's major worry in prior seasons was taking wickets in the powerplay, with only nine in 43 games over the last three seasons combined. In 2022, Rabada addressed this, taking eight wickets in ten games in the opening six overs.

Punjab will need Rabada at his best once again if they are to restrict RCB to an ordinary total tonight.

#1. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)

After letting go of Yuzvendra Chahal prior to this season, RCB desperately needed a capable spinner at their disposal. Fortunately, the Bangalore-based unit have found an able replacement in Wanindu Hasaranga.

The Sri Lankan spin wizard has put in impeccable performances with the ball for RCB so far. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022, claiming 21 scalps in 11 fixtures.

The leg-spinner will be high on confidence tonight after bagging his second IPL fifer in the last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar