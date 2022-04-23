IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who might pick up most wickets in today's KKR vs GT clash 

Bringing the first half of the ongoing IPL 2022 to an end, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 35. According to the , the high-profile encounter will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (April 23).

Both sides come into the encounter on the back of contrasting forms. Where GT are on a roll, having won five of their six games, including their previous two, KKR are on a three-match losing streak.

As far as their bowling is concerned, both sides boast two of the most versatile and potent bowling units. Where KKR have an in-form new-ball bowler in Umesh Yadav, GT enjoy the services of world-class speedsters in Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson.

While the Knight Riders have two masterful mystery spinners, Gujarat can rely on their Afghanistan ace, Rashid Khan. With that being said, we predict three bowlers who might lead the wicket-taking charts in today's high-octane clash between KKR and GT.

While he has just six wickets to show in seven IPL 2022 games so far, Sunil Narine has been quite impactful this season. The West Indian is the most economical bowler in the league so far, with an economy rate of 5.04.

With KKR pacers going for a lot of runs in their last few games, the side can count on their veteran spinner to pull things back for them. An afternoon game also means that there won't be any dew to worry about, which will make Narine even tougher to play against.

#2. Rashid Khan (GT)

In white-ball cricket, Afghani ace spinner Rashid Khan is regarded as one of the best bowlers in the world, capable of skimming through any batting order.

While we haven't seen his best yet this season, Rashid hasn't done too much wrong either. In six games, he has taken as many scalps at an outstanding economy of 6.67.

Today, however, he will be up against a batting line-up that crumbled against another leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal. Rashid wouldn't mind taking a leaf out of Chahal's incredible 5 for 40 and containing the KKR batters for an ordinary total.

#1. Lockie Ferguson (GT)

New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson has the ability to clock high speeds continuously and can change a game on its head quickly. He, however, had a rare off-day in the previous game as he conceded 46 runs in four overs.

Ferguson is the joint-leading wicket-taker for the Titans along with Mohammed Shami this season, with eight wickets in six outings. The Kiwi right-arm pacer will be up against his former franchise, Knight Riders, for the first time and will be eager to do well against them.

The last time Ferguson played at the DY Patil Stadium, he returned figures of 3 for 23 against the Rajasthan Royals.

Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava