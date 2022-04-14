IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who might pick up most wickets in today's RR vs GT match 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT), who are in the upper half of the table, will square off against each other in Match 24 of the ongoing IPL 2022. According to the , the encounter will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (April 14).

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will go into the match on the back of a slender victory over Lucknow. That win saw them leapfrog to the top of the table with six points in four games.

Similarly, GT also have six points in the points table but have an inferior net run rate. They lost the first game of their debut IPL tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.

As far as their bowling is concerned, both Rajasthan and Gujarat have two of the most lethal bowling lineups in the league. Where Rajasthan can boast of the accuracy and precision of Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult, GT has the sheer pace of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson to offer.

On that note, let's look at three top bowlers who might pick up the maximum number of wickets in today's high-octane clash between Rajasthan and Gujarat.

In white-ball cricket, Afghani ace spinner Rashid Khan is regarded as one of the best leg-break bowlers in the world, capable of skimming through any batting order.

While we haven't seen his best yet this season, Rashid hasn't done too much wrong either. In four games, the 23-year old has picked up six wickets at an economy of 6.69; figures that any bowler would love to own any day.

Today he will have a bigger role to play in containing two dangerous Rajasthan batters in Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer. Rashid has a good record against the two batters, having dismissed them four times each.

#2. Trent Boult (RR)

Fresh from his heroics from the previous game, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult will be eager to continue his red-hot form against Gujarat. His spell of 2/30 against Lucknow showed that a par total could be defended if the new-ball bowler picks off a few in the powerplay.

Currently leading the wicket-taking charts among overseas pacers, Boult has picked up seven wickets in four games for the Royals. In a batting unit that is overly dependent on a single batter, Shubman Gill, the in-form left armer is expected to be amongst wickets tonight.

#1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Snapped up at just ₹6.50 at the IPL 2022 mega auction, Yuzvendra Chahal is proving to be a bargain for Rajasthan. With his guile, the leg-spinner has outfoxed many opposition batters so far and has become a the main striking weapon for his skipper in the middle overs.

The current Purple Cap holder has picked up 11 scalps in the 16 overs he has bowled this season, at an economy rate of 6.50. The 31-year-old has made Sanju Samson's job easier and will look to continue his impressive performances against GT as well.

