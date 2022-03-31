IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who could take most wickets in KKR vs PBKS match

On paper, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) come across as a better bowling unit than Punjab Kings (PBKS), whom they meet next in IPL 2022. However, the latter have firepower with the ball to spring a surprise.

The Kings come to the Wankhede after a four-day break and will be keen to make it two in two after dismantling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their season opener.

Kolkata, meanwhile, lost to the same Bangalore side in a low-scoring thriller. However, they will be buoyed by the fact that their bowling unit is capable of defending low totals.

Both teams have quality bowlers capable of turning the tide of games. On that note, here's a look at three bowlers who could take the most wickets in this exciting IPL 2022 clash:

#1 Umesh Yadav (KKR)

After two games for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), tearaway quick Umesh Yadav has four wickets at an economy rate of less than six.

His impeccable line, nagging lengths and nippy pace have troubled the best of batters. However, Yadav will be wary of PBKS openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal — two good batters against pace.

Nevertheless, KKR will hope for their experienced seamer to excel against Punjab.

#2 Odean Smith (PBKS)

With a heavy ball in his arsenal and quick pace, Odean Smith is more than just handy with the ball. The West Indies bowling all-rounder may have been expensive against RCB, but he landed short deliveries at ease, although the results weren't always what he expected.

Nevertheless, add his subtle variations to the mix, Smith could perhaps fox some of Kolkata's batters.

#3 Sunil Narine (KKR)

The Wankhede is a happy hunting ground for Sunil Narine. He has picked up 11 wickets at the venue, his most prolific venue in the IPL after Eden Gardens (55). The Windies star justified his retention by bowling a tight spell against Bangalore.

With Punjab's middle order laden with power- hitters, Narine will look to peg them on the backfoot with his skiddy deliveries. That makes him our third player to pick the most wickets in this marquee IPL 2022 game.

