IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who could take the most wickets in MI vs RR match

Looking at the two sides on paper for today's first IPL contest, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) look like a more complete unit compared to the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI). Match number nine of the IPL will see the two sides go head-to-head at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday.

Rajasthan come into this encounter on the back of a comprehensive victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first game. While it was RR's batting unit that did the damage in that game, their bowlers will be up for a much bigger challenge against a solid Mumbai batting unit.

Mumbai, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing loss against the Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener. The franchise has a bit of a reputation as slow-starters, but will be looking to get their first win under their belt this season. After a five-day break, they'll be involved in another day game in the IPL.

There will be plenty of quality bowlers on show who could change the course of the game in the span of an over. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could take the most wickets in the IPL encounter.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

The Rajasthan Royals snapped up Yuzvendra Chahal's services at the IPL auction for ₹6.5 crore. The scrawny leg-spinner wasted no time in making his presence felt in his new franchise, bagging three wickets for just 22 runs in his four overs against Hyderabad.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore player has a particularly good record against Mumbai. In 15 matches, he has taken 22 wickets at a strike rate of 15.8 with an economy of 8.

With this contest being a day game, the leg-spinner will fancy getting some grip and turn off the surface. His partner in crime, Kuldeep Yadav, enjoyed a great spell against the Mumbai Indians in their opening encounter this season. The latter from Kul-Cha will look to have a similar impact.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian pacer looked far from his usual best in the opening encounter against Delhi. In 3.2 overs, Bumrah conceded 43 runs and ended wicketless, looking way off color.

In 10 games against the Royals, the Mumbai pacer has 14 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.47. Bumrah recorded his second-best bowling figures in the IPL with a 4/20 against the same opposition in 2020.

After a dull outing in the first game, he will be raring to go and set things right against RR. With the added responsibility of leading an average bowling unit, Bumrah finding his best form will be pivotal for the five-time champions.

#1 Trent Boult

Jasprit Bumrah's partner in crime last season, Trent Boult, will be donning new colors in this year's IPL. The former Mumbai Indians bowler will be one to watch out for against his former franchise.

The Kiwi returned figures of 2/23 in his four overs in the first match for RR, being ever so reliable with the new ball. His match-up against his former captain Rohit Sharma will certainly be one to keep an eye on.

Boult will be looking to take early wickets and set the tone for his side. If he gets the chance to bowl under lights, he could wreak havoc in this Mumbai top-order and put some pressure on their fairly experienced middle order.

Edited by Diptanil Roy