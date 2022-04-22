IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who might pick up most wickets in DC v RR match

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 pits Delhi Capitals (DC) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, 22 April. With the game originally scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium, the contest will see both teams head into the match on the back of victories.

The Capitals have been plagued by a spurt of COVID-19 cases within their camp. However, a nine-wicket annihilation of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday (20 April) will hold them in good stead ahead of the game. They are currently sixth in the standings with six points from as many fixtures. RR, meanwhile, sit in third position with eight points from six games. They won their last encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs on Monday (18 April).

The Wankhede Stadium is traditionally known to host high-scoring encounters, owing to its short boundary dimensions. That said, it hasn't been as straightforward this season, with the surface being on the stickier side and offering something for both the pacers and spinners to work with.

On that note, let's take a look at the three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets tonight in the game between DC and RR.

#1 Trent Boult - Rajasthan Royals

When it comes to left-arm swing bowlers, very few fall in the same echelon as Trent Boult does. RR's pace spearhead has been a pivotal cog in setting up games for his side in the powerplay overs.

It was at the very venue where the New Zealand speedster disturbed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul's stumps with a brutal inswinger. A niggle kept Boult out of the next game before he returned to action against KKR, only to be taken to the cleaners.

Boult will come out in a bid to redeem himself and to that end, how his duel with David Warner transpires will go a long way. Boult hasn't dismissed Warner in the IPL till date, but he has got him out twice in the T20 format. The away swing that he generates off a length and the fact that the Wankhede Stadium assists the same should put Boult in the mix tonight.

The Kiwi pacer has also dismissed Prithvi Shaw thrice in five innings in the IPL till date. With movement expected with the new ball, we feel Boult will be among the wickets tonight when RR take on DC.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - Delhi Capitals

DC have won three games this season, with Kuldeep Yadav bagging the Player of the Match award in thos three outings. The left-arm spinner has made a huge impact for the Capitals, who roped him in for at the mega auction in February.

IPL 2022 has seen Kuldeep carve a redemption arc for himself after spending a good part of the previous two seasons with KKR on the sidelines.

With 13 wickets from six games, Kuldeep is currently second in the Purple Cap race. Bowling much quicker through the air with improved accuracy has made him a force to be reckoned with this season and the 27-year-old will be crucial to DC's chances tonight.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Kuldeep Yadav said, "I've got plenty of confidence through this IPL. I'm mentally clear about my role in the team". Kuldeep Yadav said, "I've got plenty of confidence through this IPL. I'm mentally clear about my role in the team".

RR boast a rampaging Jos Buttler at the top of the order, while Sanju Samson is one of the best players of spin in the IPL. Kuldeep's mystery could well be the antidote to the same, should DC look at testing the depth in the RR ranks.

With the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium showing a sticky nature this season, the in-form Kuldeep should relish the opportunity to add more wickets to his tally.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal - Rajasthan Royals

The other half of the famed Kul-Cha duo, Yuzvendra Chahal, has taken to the pink of the Royals like a duck to water. Even the batting paradise at the Brabourne Stadium didn't come in the way of him waltzing to a five-fer, including a hat-trick, against KKR.

Chahal has been the standout bowler in the competition and with all those tricks up his sleeve to do enough in the air, he's bound to be among the wickets. He has dismissed Prithvi Shaw twice in five innings in the IPL and while David Warner and Rishabh Pant boast a good record against him, both batters will be wary of taking chances, knowing they hold the key to DC posting a solid total.

Another aspect that has been observed with RR captain Sanju Samson is the manner in which he has held an over of Chahal back for the end overs. Should that continue tonight, it could see the leggie up against Rovman Powell, who has had his struggles against spin in particular thus far.

Needless to say, there is enough to suggest that Chahal should find himself among the wickets against DC.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win tonight's clash at the Wankhede Stadium? DC RR 10 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar