IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers with most wickets in SRH vs RR match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 29) in their first IPL 2022 game.

The focus will be on the bowlers of both sides who have the ability to overturn the outcome of the match on their day.

With the venue generally conducive for batters and the average score hovering around 170, bowlers from both units will have their work cut out. The likes of Trent Boult, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal will look to get some momentum.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, we take a shot at predicting the bowlers who may pick up the most wickets in the match.

#1 Expect T Natarajan to start off his IPL 2022 well

After missing out on a major portion of IPL 2021, Tamil Nadu pacer T Natarajan will suit up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad again in IPL 2022. He was bought back during the IPL 2022 Auction and will be keen to repay the faith from the management.

Natarajan had a breakout 2020 picking up 16 wickets for Hyderabad, and will look to trouble Rajasthan's batting-heavy unit. His ability to nail the yorkers at any point in time in the match makes him a tough customer.

#2 Trent Boult

Kiwi quick Trent Boult was RR’s third-most expensive buy at the auction and for good reason. He's consistently bagged wickets for whichever franchise he's turned out for.

He ended IPL 2021 with the Mumbai Indians picking up 13 wickets. The season before, he had 25 scalps to his name. He will test a relatively fragile SRH batting side with his swing and accurate snorters.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner can do more than just make people laugh on social media with his funny antics and anecdotes. Chahal was a potent weapon for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but will now don the blue and pink for the Royals.

Chahal comes into this edition with 18 wickets and is expected to bowl in tandem with Ravichandran Ashwin. His variations have deceived the best of batters and Rajasthan will hope he can continue bamboozling his way to get wickets.

