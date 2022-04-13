IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who will pick the most runs in MI vs PBKS match

Bowling has been an issue for both the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022. Ahead of their clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 13), the focus is on the bowlers who will look to hit their straps.

The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah are yet to fire as each side completes five games and with Mumbai looking for their first win, the onus is on their most-trusted pacer to deliver.

Ahead of the exciting clash between the two sides, we attempt to predict the bowlers who will end up taking the most wickets.

#1 MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah may have his day out

Jasprit Bumrah has just three wickets to show from four games at an economy rate of 8.16 so far. He will be eager to bump up those numbers in this clash.

Mayank Agarwal's lack of runs would mean Bumrah would target the PBKS skipper and also try to dismantle the wobbly middle order. With the Kings stellar in the powerplay, the seamer will be eager to stifle that runfest.

#2 Rahul Chahar

Former MI spinner Rahul Chahar will now find himself against players he has played with. Chahar will thus know their weaknesses, making him the prime candidate to do well in the scrimmage in Pune.

Chahar has been the leading wicket-taker (7) for PBKS in IPL 2022 and will look to continue the good work against the five-time champions.

#3 Arshdeep Singh

The Kings seamer hasn't done much in IPL 2022. He has just two wickets to show for from four matches with his economy rate hovering around 8.23.

Although the nippy pace is still present, batters have done their homework, taking him on every time he errs with his line and length.

He will look to reap the rewards by dismantling an MI unit that is still looking to notch up its first win of the season.

