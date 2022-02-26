Predicting Mumbai Indians' 3 first-choice overseas players for IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians (MI) purchased 21 players at the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Auction in Bengaluru earlier this month. Highly-rated young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was re-signed for ₹15.25 crore. He ended up being the most expensive player purchased at the auction. MI released him ahead of the auction, but bought him back after some intense bidding.

IPL’s most successful franchise also picked up England fast bowler Jofra Archer for ₹8 crore, but it has been confirmed that he won’t be available for this year’s edition. MI also went for Singapore-Australian all-rounder Tim David for ₹8.25 crore. Their other significant purchases were left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat for ₹1.30 crore and Dewald Brevis for ₹3 crore.

Ahead of the auction, MI had retained four players - Rohit Sharma (₹16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (₹12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (₹8 crore) and Kieron Pollard (₹6 crore).

IPL 2022: Will these overseas players consistently feature in MI XI?

Although an IPL team can field a maximum of four overseas players in their XI, Mumbai lack robust options to field as many cricketers. We predict MI’s three first-choice overseas cricketers for the 2022 season.

#1 Kieron Pollard

West Indies’ limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard. Pic: Getty Images

Given the options available, West Indies’ limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard will be more or less a certainty in MI's playing XI. Pollard has been an inseparable part of the franchise for the last many seasons. The 34-year-old keeps playing game-changing knocks to prove his value to the team.

In the previous edition, he scored 245 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 148.48. Pollard hammered an unbeaten 87 off only 34 balls in a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi as MI chased down 219 in a thrilling last-ball finish. Mumbai seemed down and out at one point, but Pollard clobbered eight sixes and six fours to turn the contest on its head.

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



A short example



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvWI @surya_14kumar @KieronPollard55 "𝐒𝐊𝐘 is a world-class player & doing great things for India as a 360° player. All batters can take a page out of his book." - Kieron PollardA short example "𝐒𝐊𝐘 is a world-class player & doing great things for India as a 360° player. All batters can take a page out of his book." - Kieron Pollard 💙A short example 👇💥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvWI @surya_14kumar @KieronPollard55 https://t.co/xTphuJeQyK

On paper, MI are not looking as strong this season. As such, they would need the services of a proven match-winner like Pollard for IPL 2022. Apart from his batting exploits, Pollard has also claimed nine wickets with his medium pace over the last two seasons. He is also a brilliant fielder, who can pull off some incredible catches.

#2 Tim David

Tim David of the Hurricanes bats during the BBL. Pic: Getty Images

Hard-hitting batter Tim David is also likely to feature in the first-choice playing XI for MI. He can strike the ball a long way and has been in sizzling form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. In 10 matches for the Multan Sultans (MS), he has smashed 251 runs at a strike rate of 199.20 and an average of 41.83. The 25-year-old clobbered 71 in only 29 balls against Islamabad United, a knock which featured six fours and as many sixes.

The advantage David has is that he has featured in most of the prominent T20 leagues across the globe, from the Big Bash League (BBL) to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He has played 14 matches for his country of birth (Singapore), scoring 558 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 158.52.

His overall T20 record is also highly impressive. In 88 matches, he has scored 1938 runs at a strike rate of 159.37 and an average of 43. He can also turn his arm over and bowl some off-breaks. Although he played only one match for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021, MI are likely to give him a lot more chances.

#3 Riley Meredith

Riley Meredith celebrates a dismissal in the BBL. Pic: Getty Images

With Archer unavailable this season, MI could end up giving Australian speedster Riley Meredith additional opportunities in their preferred playing XI for IPL 2022. The 25-year-old can bowl at genuinely quick pace and rattle batters if he gets it right. He was impressive in the BBL 2021-22 season, claiming 16 wickets in 11 matches for the Hobart Hurricanes at a strike rate of 13.5 and an economy rate 7.94.

Meredith is considered among the most promising fast bowlers in Australian cricket at present. He has represented Australia in five T20Is, claiming eight wickets. In his overall T20 career, Meredith has picked up 71 scalps in 55 matches at a strike rate of 16.7 and an average of 23.36.

The pacer made his IPL debut for Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year, but failed to make much of an impression. In five matches, he claimed four wickets at an economy rate of nearly 10. Meredith did not turn up for the second half of IPL 2021. MI have placed their faith in his talent and are likely to give him a fair chance to prove his worth.

Edited by Samya Majumdar