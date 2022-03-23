IPL 2022: Predicting 3 teams that may end up with the wooden spoon

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will see 10 teams competing for four playoff spots in its 2022 edition. After a mega-auction earlier this year, where each team could retain up to four players prior to the bidding process, several teams appear to have changed their strategies in a bid to add to their trophy cabinet.

While teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought back many players who had done well for them previously, the likes of Punjab Kings wiped the slate clean. Based on their squad selection, player availability and lineup of matches, here are three teams that could end up with the wooden spoon in IPL 2022.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL 2022 Group B)

RCB Complete Squad for IPL 2022

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to win an IPL title, with their inconsistent bowling being a recurring issue that holds them back. This year, they appear to have focused on this aspect with hefty investments in the likes of Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood.

However, Hazlewood's absence in the initial phases, Hasaranga's lack of IPL experience and Harshal Patel's possible struggles on flat decks might throw a spanner in the works for Faf du Plessis' men. RCB's batting is an even bigger problem, with Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik going through a lean patch and two spots in the top six manned by unproven domestic players.

Although RCB have targeted their historical problems, they have plenty of new ones to deal with.

#2 Gujarat Titans (IPL 2022 Group B)

Gujarat Titans' jersey - and squad picks - have drawn mixed reactions. Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption

IPL enthusiasts had high hopes from new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) when they announced three high-quality retentions prior to the 2022 auction. However, they were unable to get a grip on the auction dynamics in their first attempt. Like RCB, they spent big on their bowling, securing Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson and R Sai Kishore, but have a few squad gaps in other areas.

Skipper Hardik Pandya is a mystery in several ways, with his captaincy, bowling fitness and batting form all a surprise. The GT middle order has several players without strong IPL numbers, including Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia and Gurkeerat Mann. Shubman Gill's low strike rate and their lead pacers' tendency to leak runs could be further thorns in the flesh for the new franchise.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2022 Group B)

Enter captionEnter captionKane Williamson might struggle to inspire SRH to the playoffs this season.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), one of the more consistent franchises till 2020, disintegrated in IPL 2021 surrounding a poorly handled fallout with legendary skipper David Warner. In a further shock, the franchise could not retain star wrist-spinner Rashid Khan due to payment negotiations failing.

With the injury-prone Kane Williamson at the helm, SRH have a mix of inexperience and inconsistency to rely on in 2022. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan have gone through patches of injury and poor form, while players such as Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad do not have a strong track record in the league.

The inconsistent returns of Nicholas Pooran and the lack of fire-power from the lower order have added to the multiple woes of SRH this season.

