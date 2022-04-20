IPL 2022: Predicting 3 top run-scorers in DC vs PBKS match

It's been a rough few days for the Delhi Capitals (DC). They will hope that a win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 20) will serve as a soothing balm in their IPL 2022 campaign.

While Punjab have had bowling issues to sort out, Delhi will look to iron out the inconsistency in their batting. Their batters have been guilty of throwing away starts and that's played a part in their losses so far in the tournament.

However, both sides have formidable batters capable of providing fireworks and we take a shot at predicting the three batters who might score the most runs.

#1 PBKS veteran Shikhar Dhawan

PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan has had a couple of run-filled IPL seasons, and by the looks of it, IPL 2022 seems to be heading the same way. The southpaw has notched up 205 runs from six games at an average of 34.17 and a strike rate of 128.93.

His ability to find the rope regularly in the powerplay and also anchor the innings for the likes of Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, and Odean Smith to play around him makes him one of our picks to score the most runs in their clash against Delhi.

#2 Rishabh Pant

The DC skipper is the second-highest run-scorer for the side with 144 runs from five matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 146.93. Despite the starts he's managed to get, Rishabh Pant hasn't converted them into those mammoth scorers that he has got a penchant for.

With the Capitals required to make a move ahead in the points table, the onus will be on Pant to fire, and that makes him our second prediction to do well against Punjab.

#3 Shahrukh Khan

The hard-hitting Tamil Nadu batter hasn't done much in IPL 2022, but his ability to strike the ball long and hard makes him a valuable asset for the side. He has 86 runs from six innings, but Shahrukh Khan is surely a lot better than those numbers suggest.

With Delhi boasting a capable bowling unit, the batter will have his hands full, but it might also be the day we see the best of him.

Who do you think will score the most runs in the upcoming DC vs PBKS match?

