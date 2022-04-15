IPL 2022: Predicting 5 batters who could score 500+ runs this season

We are past one-third of IPL 2022 and the tournament has been nothing short of a riveting contest between the bat and ball. The three grounds in Maharashtra have offered swing for fast-bowlers, grip and bounce for spinners, and value for shots for the batters. The varying dew factor between Mumbai and Pune has added another dimension to the matches as well.

Last season, only five batters went past the 500-run mark in the IPL, with two of them coming from the champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). One big reason for this was the difficult conditions in the second leg in the UAE. This is likely to change this season as already four batters have scored 200 or more runs, and 10 more have crossed 150.

Here, we'll look at five batters who could break the 500-run barrier in IPL 2022.

#1 Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

The Orange Cap holder as of April 15, Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has looked in ominous touch in IPL 2022.

He's usually a slow starter and most of his best knocks in the league have come late in the season. For instance, in 2018, where he scored 548 runs from 13 matches, Buttler didn't hit a single half-century in the first seven innings but followed it up with five consecutive fifties, including two 90s, in the second half.

This season he already has a 100 (68), an unbeaten 70 (47), and a 54 (24) after five matches. His aggregate stands at 272 with a strike rate of 152.81. Only an injury or a drastic turn of fortune can stop him from crossing the 500-run mark in IPL 2022.

#2 Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)

Moving from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to Gujarat Titans (GT) has worked wonders for Shubman Gill. The opener had a strike rate of under 125 in the last three seasons. He was showing signs of improvement in the second half of IPL 2021 but that has finally materialized this season, with the number soaring to 152.67.

He started with a three-ball duck, but then notched consecutive match-winning knocks of 84 (46) and 96 (59). His aggregate now reads at 200 from five games. The dashing opener has seemingly put in a lot of work in the lead-up to the season. His ever-beautiful timing is now going hand-in-hand with a crystal clear mindset.

Consistency has never been an issue for him; the 22-year-old has scored at an average of over 30 in three of his four completed IPL seasons. The Titans have been in brilliant form and look likely to ride on a big season from Gill to the playoffs.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings)

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan has scored 500-plus runs in four of the last six seasons. In the two years he failed to reach the feat, he amassed 479 and 497 runs. If there's one batter one can blindly bet on to cross 500 runs in IPL 2022, it's him.

The 36-year-old started the campaign with a 40 and a couple of 30s but looked in his groove in the last match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring a brilliant 70 off 50 balls. His partnership with skipper and fellow opener Mayank Agarwal, who plays the aggressor and Dhawan the anchor, also clicked well and could be a set template for the future.

Punjab also have a well-rounded squad and could go all the way, which directly translates into a great opportunity for Dhawan to enjoy yet another bumper season.

#4 Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans)

As you might have noticed, this list is dominated by openers. Similar to fantasy cricket, top-order players usually have a high chance of dominating the run-scoring charts. So, the fact that all-rounder Hardik Pandya, arguably India's best finisher, is currently second in the Orange Cap race is a testimony to the season he's having.

Unlike his role for his former employers Mumbai Indians, Pandya has taken the No. 4 spot for Gujarat Titans. The lack of runs from Matthew Wade at the top and Vijay Shankar at No. 3 has meant he has had to face more balls than he's used to. In five innings in IPL 2022 so far, he has faced 167 balls - a staggering 55 more than last year.

He has adapted to the role like a duck to water, offering a compact technique and seeing off the first few balls without losing his hard-hitting mojo when set. His aggregate so far is 228, with his lowest score reading 27. All of it points one way - Pandya is likely to break most of his personal run-scoring records in the IPL this year, including scoring more than 500 runs in a season for the first time.

#5 Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

All the top 10 batters in the IPL 2022 Orange Cap standings have played five games this season. Suryakumar Yadav is 11th on the list with 163 runs from just three innings.

The Mumbai Indians mainstay has looked in stunning touch, scoring 52 (36), 68 (37), and 43 (30), constantly carrying his struggling team to respectable totals. Although he has batted at No. 4 or No. 5 this season, he will likely continue to have ample scoring opportunities due to Mumbai's top-order issues.

Even if the five-time champions fail to qualify for the playoffs, nine matches should be enough for him to cross the 500-run mark in IPL 2022.

