IPL 2022: Predicting the batters who might score most runs in the KKR vs MI fixture 

After failing to win any of their opening two games, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eyeing to record their first victory of the season when they face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 14 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The encounter will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune today (April 6).

Both sides are at opposite ends of the table, with KKR winning two out of their three games, while Mumbai are yet to get off the mark.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit have been unable to capitalize on their batters' strong situation in both of their losses so far. Against both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, the five-time champions failed to close out their innings after a solid foundation was laid by their top-order batters.

On the other hand, in their three matches, KKR have exhibited their desire to play an aggressive brand of cricket under Shreyas Iyer's leadership. With this approach, they can either look spectacular, like Andre Russell's demolition of the Punjab Kings, or they can be bundled out for an ordinary score, like against RCB.

Nevertheless, the KKR vs MI encounter would be a great battle between two top batting units. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell are some explosive batters to watch out for tonight.

Here we predict the batters who might score most runs in the upcoming fixture:

This year's most expensive buy at ₹15.5 crore, Ishan Kishan, hasn't been overawed by his hefty price tag. The left-hander is already in the race for the Orange Cap, currently being the second-highest run-getter in the tournament.

After his belligerent 81* off 48 against DC, the 23-year old smashed his 11th IPL fifty against RR. Kishan also boasts a strike rate of 168.75 against KKR, and will be eager to continue his red-hot form.

#2. Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Shreyas Iyer has been in talks for his incredible leadership skills with the Knights. However, apart from being an incredible captain, the 27-year-old is a classy batter who can be a great threat to any opposing team.

In all three innings with his new franchise, Iyer enjoyed decent starts, but failed to convert them into big ones. The right-hander has scored just 59 runs so far this season, but has played some fantastic shots during his stay at the crease.

Moreover, in his last five innings against MI, Iyer has recorded scores of 33*, 65*, 12, 25 and 42. We expect a big innings is round the corner for the flamboyant batter and he may well me amongst runs today.

#1. Rohit Sharma (MI)

It has been some time now since we've seen a big Rohit Sharma innings in the IPL. The MI skipper looked in great touch in the first game against DC, scoring 41 off 31. He, however, was dismissed on 10 after smacking a six to Prasidh Krishna on Saturday.

To rack up his first big score of the IPL 2022, Rohit couldn't have asked for a better team to play against other than KKR. The six-time IPL champion is the highest run-scorer against the Men in Purple, with 1,015 runs in 29 matches.

More often than not, the Indian captain turns up against KKR and it should not come as a surprise if he does the same today. While KKR bowlers will look to get Rohit early in the innings, he will look to lead Mumbai's batting show.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava